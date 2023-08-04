Hillwood playing-coach Jake Pearce says his young group still has a lot to learn ahead of the NTFA premier finals.
The Sharks, who finished seventh last year, are top-of-the-ladder but have given up their significant jump on the competition.
They didn't lose a game in the opening 11 rounds but then lost two in a row to Rocherlea and South Launceston.
The City Tigers and South as well as Longford have caught up and are each within four premiership points of the Sharks.
This weekend Hillwood venture to George Town to take on the eighth-placed Saints.
"When we play against the best teams in the league we can't slacken off and I feel that as a young side, we seem to have lapses," Pearce said.
"Even leading up to (those two losses), a couple of games before that we weren't really gelling and our ball movement wasn't where it needed to be.
"We scraped through against Bracknell and Deloraine."
He felt his side got exposed against the Bulldogs and Tigers.
"We were with South for a half," he said. "They came to play and we fell away and you can't do that."
Pearce provided his take on what has been a tight season.
"We put in a really good pre-season and just with the grounds being a bit drier and our younger side, and probably the fitness side of things, we knew we had to win games early," he said.
"Especially because this time of year, it's a bit more of a struggle and we knew that coming into the season.
"And things just went for us and I suppose other sides we're still trying to work (on things)."
Pearce said other quality sides had hit their straps and his relatively inexperienced outfit were trying to regain their rhythm.
Pearce said he was happy with how the Sharks went about their business a fortnight ago against Bridgenorth.
"I was starting to see signs of how we want to play and now we've got to try and tweak that coming into finals so it's exciting," he said.
"I'm glad we've got a few games left in the season to try and implement that."
George Town are coming off what co-coach Adam Zanevra labelled their best four-quarter performance of the season.
The Saints upset sixth-placed Bridgenorth by 19 points at Parrot Park on a windy day.
Zanevra said the win was also significant given George Town had lost three players halfway through the second quarter and had one left on the bench.
"It was really good and a bit of a reward for effort. We've had a few competitive games in recent weeks," Zanevra said.
"But we just haven't put the four quarters together and missed out on a couple of good opportunities recently.
"It was really nice to get that second win and we had the (club) ball after it so that was even better that we got to have a few beers together and celebrate."
The Saints kicked four goals to one in the second term.
"They had the breeze to start with and bar that first 10 minutes, I felt like we controlled the game from then onwards and then we used the breeze well and probably adapted to the conditions a bit quicker," he said.
"It was the third quarter that really set it up because we defended well when they had the breeze."
The co-coach added he'd been pleased to see blokes step up in the absence of injured key players.
Cam Curtis has taken on more responsibility in the forward line and kicked three goals against the Parrots.
With midfielder and captain Brady Gee out for the season with a broken leg sustained against Bracknell in round 11, key forward Zach Burt has impressed during his increased midfield minutes.
Under-18s talent Tallis Trudgeon has also featured in the seniors' best five times this season.
Zanevra said the Saints would be without centre half-back Sam Cooke (back/hip), who is recovering from a heavy fall from last weekend, but will regain Allan O'Sign and Jack Deacon for Saturday's clash.
George Town have the bye next weekend and play Longford in the final round.
Meanwhile, Longford will have two milestones for their home clash against Bridgenorth.
Full-back Connor Alexander will play his 100th senior game while utility Jaidyn Harris will register his 50th senior game.
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
