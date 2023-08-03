If you were to rewind back to round seven in the NTFA division one when Perth and Old Launcestonians first played, the Magpies were flying high at 6-0 while OLs were in need of a win following an inconsistent start.
In a battle of two halves, OLs knocked off Perth by 12 points after surviving a late comeback in what was a shock at the time.
This time around the clubs are both in strong form having both won their past three matches.
Sitting fourth and fifth on the ladder, the match may act as a preview for the first week of finals too, an element Magpies coach jade Selby was well-aware of.
"This time of year you don't want to be flirting with form, so it's really important, especially as it's probably a dress rehearsal for a couple weeks' time for an elimination final," he said.
"It'd be great if we could push and finish third, but that's certainly not at the front of our mind, we're happy to be playing finals."
Selby, who coached the Magpies to their first-ever win in St Helens last game, reflected on what he described as a disappointing performance last time out against OLs.
"We were switched off for a half of football and they got a really good lead, we came back and made it a really close game and we got really close to getting the points in the end," he said.
"I think that it's proved that we can compete with them, we're fairly even lists and it proves that we can get out there and definitely get in front of them, but they can do the same to us."
Zac Connell is expected to return.
OLs secured finals in their last outing and sit two wins back from their opponents.
A win at Invermay park would keep the hosts in contention for fourth, with the Magpies still to play St Pats in the final round.
Elsewhere, an in-form Bridport unit will travel to Morven Park as they face Evandale, while East Coast face a trip to Lilydale.
Old Scotch head over to University Oval where UTAS awaits and St Pats host Meander Valley.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.