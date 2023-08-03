The Examiner
Launceston Christian School student Jack Schneider off to space camp

Declan Durrant
By Declan Durrant
Updated August 4 2023 - 8:22am, first published 4:30am
Year 11 Student at Launceston Christian School, Jack Schneider, is one of three students in Australia that has been chosen to attend the Honeywell Leadership Challenge Academy (STEM) partnered with NASA in October. Picture by Craig George.
Year 11 Student at Launceston Christian School, Jack Schneider, is one of three students in Australia that has been chosen to attend the Honeywell Leadership Challenge Academy (STEM) partnered with NASA in October. Picture by Craig George.

A Launceston student is taking off for an out-of-this world week as one of three Australian teenagers taking part in an American space camp led by NASA this year.

