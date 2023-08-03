A Launceston student is taking off for an out-of-this world week as one of three Australian teenagers taking part in an American space camp led by NASA this year.
Launceston Christian School (LCS) student Jack Schneider has been selected for the Honeywell U.S. Space and Rocket Centre in Alabama on October 15 to 20.
The five-day science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics (STEAM) program annually takes aspiring scientists to the internationally renowned Space Camp.
The year 11 student undertook an arduous and competitive application process for the international program which accepts only one or two Australians each year.
Jack said he applied with ambitions of furthering his scientific passion which was inspired by a teacher at LCS.
"I wasn't really that into science until I came to LCS and, in my first year, had Mrs. Boyle as my teacher," Jack said.
"Her teaching and that year at school really sparked my love for science."
The process required him to send a copy of his school report as well as tasking him with writing three essays about how he would benefit from the program and what he wanted to do after finishing school.
Jack found out he would be heading to Space Camp one morning while his mum was "ripping into" him about not cleaning up.
"She wasn't very happy until I received a message on my phone and said, 'Mum, I've been accepted,'" he said.
"She started crying and it got me out of doing the dishes.
"It was emotional for her but I think I'm still in shock that I got in!"
In the U.S. Space and Rocket Center, located in Huntsville, Alabama, Jack will be part of a multinational group of young students taking on challenges and training to enhance their love of STEM.
Only 200 students will attend the camp, with many coming from Japan, the United States, Europe and more.
"We'll be taking on low gravity simulators, flight simulators and just experiencing different things," Jack said.
"I love talking and meeting new people, too, so to have so many different cultures and so many different types of people there to meet, I think that's going to be really surreal."
Jack will head to Alabama on October 15 to 20 and is the second student from a Launceston school to be accepted for a program at the camp.
Declan Durrant has a passion for poetry, visual arts, and theatre, and is The Examiner's arts critic and reporter. Got a story? Get in touch: declan.durrant@austcommunitymedia.com.au
