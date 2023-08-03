When Loren O' Keeffe's brother went missing, she quickly learnt that there was little to no support for families of missing people.
Ms O'Keeffe, who is the founder and chief executive of The Missed Foundation, said what the loved ones of missing people experience, is called ambiguous loss, a grief that psychologists consider to be most traumatic type of loss.
For the last few weeks, Launceston has had to process the disappearance and now alleged murder of 14-year-old Shyanne-Lee Tattnell.
While Shyanne's family and the wider community now have the difficult task of processing her death, many others who have a missing family member do not get any closure.
The first week of August marks National Missing Persons Week, which raises awareness of the issues surrounding missing people and to profile long-term cases.
After a police investigation concludes with the person still missing, there's often nowhere for their family to turn, Ms O'Keeffe said.
She said it was the most unmanageable form of stress because it was continual and ongoing and prolongs the grieving process.
Police data shows that since the 1950s, 3668 people have been reported missing in Tasmania.
A missing person is defined as "anyone who is reported missing to police, whose whereabouts are unknown and where there are fears for the safety or concern for the welfare of that person."
Of those 3668 people reported missing in Tasmania, 550 were reported missing in the Northern District.
There are currently 179 long-term missing people in Tasmania.
After her brother went missing, Ms O'Keeffe created her charity to create awareness not only of missing people, but to provide emotional and practical support to alleviate the burden on families that were left behind.
"It's very different to a standard type of grief," she said.
Death is an inevitable part of life, and with time bereavement does get easier to cope with, she said.
"Whereas ambiguous loss actually gets more difficult to cope with over time," Ms O'Keeffe said.
"It means that families are ruminating on every possible scenario and they feel compelled to continue their search, which, if that extends over years and decades, it's physically, emotionally, financially and mentally exhausting."
The experience is something that psychologists consider to be akin to PTSD as people are constantly living on edge, she said.
"You're sort of simultaneously hoping but dreading resolution because long term cases, almost never end in, someone just miraculously walking back through the door alive and well. So it's a really unique type of torture that families experience," Ms O'Keeffe said.
Ambiguous loss also upends our usual understanding of the grieving process.
The seven stages of grief take an individual from shock, to denial, anger and finally to acceptance.
Ms O'Keeffe said that goes out of the window when you don't know if your loss is going to end with missing cases.
"All of the standard thinking around grief and bereavement, it doesn't match, it doesn't fit with ambiguous loss because it's a very unnatural, unique and complex type of grief," she said.
When someone goes missing, at least 12 people are directly and adversely impacted by that, Ms O'Keeffe said.
She said while her charity is active in that space, there was currently no funded service to support families and friends that are living through this form of grief.
"I was at an international conference a couple of weeks ago in the UK, and they can't believe that there is no funded service in Australia and to support what is a growing community of people that are left behind," Ms O'Keeffe said.
She encourages those who are affected by Shyanne-LeeTattnell's story to draw on The Missed Foundation's resources.
The first step in healing "is knowing that you're not alone," Ms O'Keeffe said.
