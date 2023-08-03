The Anglican Diocese of Tasmania has moved into financial deficit and is projecting its total liability to victims of historical sexual abuse is $33 million, up from just $8 million in 2018, Bishop Dr Richard Condie has said.
But that $33 million estimate is likely to expand even further, according to one victim's advocate.
The church, which has already paid out $10.3 million to 69 Tasmanian survivors of abuse since 2018, upgraded its liability last month, based on an increased estimate of the number of claims, as well as an increase in the number of claims being brought through civil litigation, Dr Condie said.
In a speech to the Church's state synod on July 28, Dr Condie warned that Tasmanian Anglicans face some "hard decisions" in order to meet the church's obligations under the National Redress Scheme.
"Our obligations to fund redress and civil claims for historic child sexual abuse will require us to spend investment reserves from various sources including the New Ministry Development Fund, to make sure we can meet our commitments to this restorative justice," he said in an address to the Synod on July 28.
"Tough decisions need to be made, about how we manage our resources and about what we can afford to do.
"We are also going to need a strategy to replace some of the capital so that we have ongoing sources to fund things like our new strategy in children's and youth ministry, and the training of our ordinands," he said.
The church has been selling off parts of its property holdings since 2018, and had sold 64 properties around the state by April this year.
Among these were the 130 year-old St Oswald's Anglican Church in Trevallyn, and the 154 year-old St John's Church in Ross.
Of the properties it is intending to sell off, just four remain unsold, including St Bartholomew's Church in Forest, just east of Smithton.
"We have not made these decisions lightly, but out of a deep conviction to justice for survivors of abuse," Dr Condie said.
"Abuse is always wrong, and we grieve with those who have experienced it at the hands of clergy and lay people in the Anglican Church.
"We are committed to not minimising the severity of the harm caused by this deep betrayal."
"At times the decisions we have made have been costly for local communities and ministries," he said.
Dr Bishop said some of the money raised from the sales would be put to use in rural ministries.
"We have been able to support the appointment of ministers across rural Tasmania, in places like Wynyard, New Norfolk, Latrobe, Break O'Day and Smithton," he said.
With the expansion in the projected cost of redress, the funds raised would not likely cover all of the obligation.
"To meet out increased obligations we will need to use invested capital that has been supporting ministry operations in parishes and chaplaincies," Dr Condie said.
"We realise that this strategy will reduce the income available to support different ministries across Tasmania.
"This will have an impact on our ability to continue serve local communities, but we are making this decision now so that we can develop strategies to minimise the impact."
Steve Fisher, chief executive officer of victims' advocacy group Beyond Abuse, said the Anglican Church's liabilities would likely increase.
"Given the fact there are so many people choosing to go through civil litigation rather than through the redress scheme, which is fundamentally flawed, we expect that $33 million will blow out even further," Mr Fisher said.
He said the church "ought to be commended" for its approach to its victims of abuse.
"The Anglicans are willing to say 'hey, we did the wrong thing, we are making up for it.'"
"They overturn the deed, most claims are settled in settlement conferences and that saves survivors having to go to court and being re-traumatised.
"Whereas Catholic survivors are having a real battle just to get to court.
"[The Catholic Church] use a lot of delay tactics, and from what I have heard, they do anything to slow down the process, which retraumatises their victims."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.