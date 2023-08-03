The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Dozens of churches sold to fund redress to Tasmanian abuse victims

BS
By Benjamin Seeder
Updated August 4 2023 - 8:31am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bishop Dr Richard Condie at St George's Church in Burnie - one of the Church properties still in the ownership of the diocese. File photo
Bishop Dr Richard Condie at St George's Church in Burnie - one of the Church properties still in the ownership of the diocese. File photo

The Anglican Diocese of Tasmania has moved into financial deficit and is projecting its total liability to victims of historical sexual abuse is $33 million, up from just $8 million in 2018, Bishop Dr Richard Condie has said.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BS

Benjamin Seeder

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.