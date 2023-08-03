With a 'dour' forecast ahead, Launceston coach Mitch Thorp is expecting a contested affair against Clarence on Saturday.
The Bureau of Meteorology forecasts 15 to 35 millimetres of rain will fall in Riverside on Friday, which will impact the Windsor Park surface.
Despite heavy rain late last week, which forced soccer matches at the shared complex to be postponed, Thorp said "the ground is fine".
"It's just depending on how much rain we get on Friday and the forecast is 30ml," he said.
"Any time you get that amount of rain on any ground - probably outside of UTAS - it's going to knock it around a little bit but it hasn't fallen yet.
"So we'll just play it by ear and pick the team accordingly and have a really clear plan and method of how we want to execute should it be damp."
There is plenty on the line for both teams on Saturday, with Clarence occupying third spot and Launceston fourth.
The Blues can take third with a win, given their superior percentage, which would put them in the box seat to host the elimination final against the Kangaroos in a month's time.
The sides have split their two match-ups this season, both getting wins at their home ground - with Launceston producing a 79-point victory at Windsor Park last time they met.
Thorp said that gives the Blues confidence but knows it won't be the same encounter on Saturday.
"The teams are pretty different with some talent from the Devils - [Colby] McKercher from our side and young [Jack] Callinan on their side - so there's certainly some exciting players in the game," he said.
"I think both sides know how each other want to play and we've played each other a few times this season.
"The weather will also play a part ... it may well be more of a contested game, the last game we had was pretty free flowing."
Keegan Wylie has been identified by Thorp as "a really underrated player" at TSL level, with the Blues eager to not "let guys like that off the chain" as "when they play well, he plays well".
After the bye last week, Launceston have one change to their side that played North Launceston, with Ryan Shipp coming out for Tiernan McCormack. Thorp said the bye came at a good time.
"Jake Hinds obviously had the ankle in the state game, Ryan Tyrrell has had some issues with his knee that we've had to manage a little bit, Dylan Riley's had his ankle and Joe Groenewegen is always chipping away at making sure he's healthy and ready to play," Thorp said.
"It's been a nice opportunity to regenerate, have some off-the-legs training in the first week and get some decent k's in this week."
Clarence made three changes with Baker Smith returning from the VFL as a major inclusion.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
