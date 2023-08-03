A cutting edge underwater robot designed in Tasmania could help the state's fish farm industry save thousands of dollars in costs caused by broken nets.
Engineering group Southern Ocean Subsea began testing of its underwater robotic net repair vehicle around the fish farms of Huon Aquaculture some months ago, enabling repairs on the the farm nets while they are in the water.
Huon Aquaculture subsea development manager Shea Cameron said the robot might be the "holy grail" for the industry.
"For the aquaculture industry, the holy grail is net repair," Dr Cameron said.
"Traditional net repairs often necessitate bringing the nets to the surface or deploying a dive team to fix, leading to time-consuming disruptions in operations.
"The advent of underwater robotic stitching eliminates the need for net removal, enabling the repairs to be conducted in situ and freeing up the divers to work elsewhere.
"We recognise that it might not be able to replace a diver on all net repairs, but it can reduce the number of holes that need a diver's attention."
The vehicle is remotely operated by land-based pilots using cameras to identify holes in the nets and conduct repairs.
The vehicles can operate faster and deeper than human divers and in more challenging conditions, including murky waters and strong currents.
The vehicle's stitching mechanism was designed in Tasmania and has an international patent.
SOSub co-founder Kelsey Treloar said the technology was a significant advancement for the aquaculture industry.
"The capability of the ROV's to work in deeper waters and in harsher conditions will support the growth of the aquaculture industry," he said.
"As the underwater robotic stitching technology continues to evolve, ongoing efforts are being made to optimise stitching techniques and enhance the efficiency of the [vehicles]."
