With 12 wins from 12 at a percentage just south of 400, Bridgenorth have well and truly earned the right to be named favourites for this year's NTFAW premier flag.
Despite already securing top spot, Parrots coach Bobby Beams said his side will continue to not look ahead of their next match, which is a Friday-night clash with Old Scotch.
"Something we have been doing all year actually is just trying different things and continuing to stick to our process and growing that and trying to improve each week," he said.
"Even though the ladder position is locked in, we still continue to do that every week and the last couple of games won't be any different."
Playing their first game under lights for the season, Beams believes conditions will play a big factor at Parrot Park.
"I think tomorrow night looking at the forecast, the weather is going to probably play a bit of a part as far as ball movement and cleanliness is going to go, so we'll just adapt to whatever the conditions are," he said.
"They're a good side, they've got some very quick young players and they move the ball really well.
"We'll just continue to play our style of footy which means we can apply pressure to win the footy back if they've got it."
The Thistles on the other hand have not enjoyed much success as of late, having not won since round nine.
While coach Dean Smith said luck had not gone Old Scotch's way, he did concede his team were outplayed last time out against Scottsdale.
"It was a really good game, really tough game and they just won the contested footy and when the ball was in dispute, they were better at that on the day," he said.
With captain Chloe Pitt as well as key players India Viney, Claudia Matteo and Tunisha Kikoak unavailable for the Thistles, Smith said his side must give it all they have got.
"We just need to play our best footy and see if we can give them a run for their money, especially because we've been pretty close the last two times," he said.
On Saturday, South Launceston travel to Scottsdale hoping to strengthen their spot in the top four, while the Magpies will be looking to leapfrog their opponents - a true eight-pointer.
Old Launcestonians host Launceston with the reigning premiers knowing a loss could spell relegation to division one.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.