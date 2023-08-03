The Examiner
Home/Sport/Football

NTFAW premier: Bridgenorth host Old Scotch on Friday night

Ben Hann
By Ben Hann
August 3 2023 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

With 12 wins from 12 at a percentage just south of 400, Bridgenorth have well and truly earned the right to be named favourites for this year's NTFAW premier flag.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Hann

Ben Hann

Digital Sport Journalist

A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.

More from Football
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.