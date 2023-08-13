Tasmania's AFL guernsey: Nine designs to stoke up state pride

The search for a Tasmanian AFL team's new home is officially under way.
But first things first - let's get the guernsey sorted.
Drawing on Tassie jumpers of the past and other famous AFL designs, we've come up with nine guernseys that'll make you ditch your current club faster than Lewis Jetta running down the wing in the 2012 AFL Grand Final.
Carn Tassie.
Not to be confused with the German flag (that's Tassie green up the top!), this guernsey is all class and would be a cracking clash jumper.
The hoops represent the hoops we've had to jump through to get a team - one for each full decade we've been waiting.
Nothing silly here - just your classic, no-nonsense, smash-Victoria-at-North-Hobart-Oval kind of get-up.
In any jumper has earned the right to become Tassie's first AFL kit, it's this one.
You can see this one is a bit like a Richmond or Essendon guernsey, only better because of that beautiful green map in the middle.
The V stands for Victory - of which there'll be plenty - or possibly St Kilda flag-winner and Brownlow medallist Verdun Howell.
You choose.
Australia's geographical proportions have been altered to more accurately reflect Tasmania's contribution to the AFL, as well as our status as every other state's most-loved state.
Like the humble but much-loved Native Hen, Tasmanian players will also be known for blistering speed and making a racket.
This design oozes 1990s Fremantle vibes, has a big T in the middle, and the four-pronged colour scheme is delightful.
The Cradle Mountain design will strike fear into the hearts of teams visiting the equally freezing Mac Point stadium.
The team will be based in the South, but footy's heartland is in the North.
The King's Bridge image pays homage to the production line of football royalty we've sent across Bass Strait.
