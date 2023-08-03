The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Greyhound abuse alleged in 'gruesome' footage of trainer's property

IB
By Isabel Bird
Updated August 3 2023 - 4:14pm, first published 12:51pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Still shots of the drone footage. Pictures supplied: Animal Liberation Tasmania
Still shots of the drone footage. Pictures supplied: Animal Liberation Tasmania

Secret drone footage recorded at a Northern Tasmanian greyhound trainers property is being labelled by one government official as "concerning".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
IB

Isabel Bird

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.