People in regions calling for mental health help for the first time

Farmers making the difficult first step to ask for mental health and suicide support are losing their motivation and turning away from services after waiting months.
The issue has led one support service to ensure a 48-hour response time from a psychologist for individuals whose doctors see a need for urgent assistance.
Rural Alive and Well Tasmania (RAW), which provides mental health support to rural and regional communities, said it had experienced a spike in calls for assistance, including from people who have never sought help.
Up to 63 per cent of all recent requests had been from individuals who had never accessed nor used mental health services before.
These people, living in rural and remote communities, working on farms and within primary industry sectors, were seeking help for many reasons, including financial pressures, staff shortages, isolation, personal relationships and the weather, which can all have a negative compounding effect on an individual's mental health.
RAW chief executive Barb Walters said their desire for help wanted the longer they had to wait.
She said waiting also led some individuals to seek help in hospital emergency departments.
"There is a large service gap for clinical support across rural Tasmanian communities," Ms Walters said.
"In some areas within Tasmania, there are currently waiting periods of around three weeks to first access a GP...In some areas, the wait time that our participants experience to be able to access clinical support is anywhere from six to eight weeks. Due to the wait times, we do see a drop in motivation in our participants' desire for improved health."
To deal with the long wait times, Ms Walters said RAW had recently partnered with a local rural psychologist to prioritise doctor referrals.
"Over the last month, we have referred 10 people for support, with requests for support happening within 48 hours of the referral being sent through," Ms Walters said.
"The advancements of telehealth have helped reduce wait times and provide people access to support, but this doesn't come without challenges, especially in rural and remote areas," she said.
"If there are no services available within reasonable waiting periods, we do see a trend in people attending local emergency departments for support."
Australian Medical Association state president John Saul said it was very difficult to access psychologists and social workers in rural areas.
He said psychologists did not often work within rural locations, and those that did might not specialise in the specific types of support needed or only work part-time.
"When you don't have a psychologist working within an area, it falls on the GP and local community nurses to do more of the psychology support...it puts a lot of stress on the system," Dr Saul said.
"[In my regional community] we haven't had funding for a social worker for years," he said.
"In the major regional centres, you also get a far greater choice of psychologists, for instance, a child adolescent, PTSD, or post-natal depression psychologist, but in rural areas, sadly, the services on offer are whatever you can get."
