A local government Code of Conduct panel strongly reprimanded Dorset Mayor Greg Howard for letters he wrote to a newspaper about a former councillor Lawrence Archer.
The panel's determination found that Mr Howard breached the code of conduct when a series of letters to the editor of the North Eastern Advertiser were published in 2020.
On Wednesday Local Government Minister Nic Street established a Board of Inquiry into the Dorset Council and suspended the nine councillors until February next year.
The Board appointment came after the Director of Local Government found allegations of systematic and widespread statutory non-compliance and failings of good governance from August 2020.
Mr Street cited the council's "disrespect for community members and businesses" as a finding of the investigation.
"The matters considered in the Director's investigation were both historical and ongoing, raising concerns of a potentially entrenched culture of improper conduct," Mr Street said.
The dispute between Mr Howard and Mr Archer began in August 2020 when Mr Archer wrote to the newspaper querying council expenditure.
In an article Mr Howard responded talking about the "nonsensical ramblings of regular correspondents" and referring to a former Dorset councillor.
Mr Archer further questioned council expenditure in a second letter on September 9 2020.
A letter from council's then director of corporate services, but now general manager John Marik, also referred to Mr Archer.
"The Panel found it unusual for a Council employee to make such a public statement," it said.
The issue came to a head on September 30, 2020 when a further letter from Mr Howard was published.
It said in part: "the question now being posed to me by Dorset residents is 'Is Lawrence Archer financially illiterate or is he just deliberately and vindictively misrepresenting the truth in an attempt to tarnish the image of council'."
Mr Howard also wrote: "Archer's voting record when on Council where he voted against many of the very positive initiatives that Council has implemented certainly begs the question whether he was on the Council for the right reasons."
Mr Archer complained to the code of conduct panel saying the comments were defamatory and disrespectful.
In response Mr Howard said that investigation of the complaint was an infringement of his free speech rights saying that posing questions about Mr Archer's motives actions and abilities was not a breach of the code.
In its determination the panel found that Mr Howard breached parts 7.1 (a) and 7.1(b) of code of conduct.
It said that the language used by Mr Howard in his letter of September 30 had "moved from a robust debate about council finances to a personal attack on Mr Archer".
The Panel found that Mr Howard demonstrated a personal bias against Mr Archer and his criticism was unfair and judgemental.
"The Panel considered Mr Howard's questioning of Mr Archer's voting record on certain matters whilst a Dorset Councillor as unfair," it said.
The Panel said that Mr Howard went beyond the bounds of reasonable debate when he referred to Mr Archer as "financially illiterate" and "deliberately and vindictively misrepresenting the truth".
After Mr Archer's complaint was upheld Mr Howard told the Panel: "I can guarantee that under no circumstances would I offer an apology to Mr Archer."
Mr Howard, who recently resigned as North-East branch president of the Tasmanian Liberal Party, was previously sanctioned in February 2017 for a breach of the code of conduct.
"Notwithstanding the passage of time and different subject matter a more severe sanction is justified on this occasion," it said.
"The Panel strongly reprimands Mr Howard and reminds him of his responsibility as a public official in relation to public comment that may be offensive to others," the determination said.
The panel did not find that Mr Howard bullied or harrassed Mr Archer under part 7.1 (c) of the code of conduct.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.