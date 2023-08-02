House of the Week | Bespoke design and a craftsman build

BED 3 | BATH 3 | CAR 2
This stunning and bespoke home was built in 2009, and has a uniquely contemporary design from entry to exit.
Featuring contemporary design, premium finishes and craftsman construction, this stunning property is suited to even the most fastidious new home buyer.
Phillipa Jenkins of Jenkins & Co Property Tasmania, said that there's a lot to love about this home.
"There are beautiful, big, open spaces, and on top of that, it's so lovely to have two open-spaced living areas," she said.
Benefiting from generous open plan living, an on-trend colour palette, custom joinery and multiple landscaped zones, you can simply move in and call this house your home.
"When it comes to the living space, there are some really terrific windows which really bring the outside, in," Phillipa said.
"There are great big rectangle windows and square ones too, and despite their size, they still allow for privacy.
"It's been renovated since its build in 2009, with a new kitchen and bathroom, and other upgrades since."
The living space is very inviting and light, and the perfect space to get cosy on the couch after a long day of work, or alternatively, to turn into an entertainer's dream.
There's a spacious custom kitchen with top quality appliances, which is the perfect space for experimenting and cooking for those that you love. Imagine holding Christmas and birthdays in a space like this!
The home is also complete with three generous bedrooms, providing ample space for the whole family, including a large main bedroom featuring a walk-in robe.
There are also two spacious bathrooms, including an ensuite, each with bespoke vanities.
Heading outside, there's an outdoor entertaining area ideal for family and friends - it's even complete with a fire pit.
The property has a fully-fenced backyard, with a low maintenance garden and level grassed area.
There is also an oversized double-garage with additional secure-off street parking.
Properties like this don't last on the market for long, so get in touch with Jenkins & Co Property Tasmania today to view the home.
