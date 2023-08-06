OUR City of Launceston Council answered a question I put to it regarding the removal of ten trees from City Park. Council's ill-considered view was that the benefits outweighed the removal of the trees. This decision makes a mockery of Council's Greening Our City project.
The supposed benefit? It is supposed to be "opening up of the vista between City Park and Albert Hall (read cafe for this).
They further stated that the endangered trees were planted in 1955 and have no heritage value.
Maybe they should consider that their own values are skewed.
When the majestic Giant Redwoods were planted in the USA about 100 years ago, they also had no heritage value. Take a look at them now!
Give our trees time, please Council. Don't kill them in their infancy.
Ron Baines, Kings Meadows
A DIVIDED throne: Our home-grown Princess Mary will have divided loyalties between barracking for her adopted country's team and the Matildas. Either way she is damned if she does and damned if she doesn't!
Ed Sianski, West Moonah
CHRISTINE Milne's opinion in The Examiner (August 4) says it all. There is no benefit to Tasmanian power consumers and, for as long as Tasmania remains part of the nation grid there will be no benefits, particularly anything that might attract more industry to Tasmania, such as lower power prices.
It's a pipe dream and will be another albatross, like the proposed stadium.
Stuart Bryce, Lulworth
THE opening of FIFA Women's World Cup game between Australia and Ireland before a record crowd of 75,784 at Stadium Australia, Sydney last Thursday night, ostensibly displayed the joy and enthusiasm of young female supporters simply being at the stadium to witness their favourite players and the world game itself.
Will the ageing population of Tasmania deny the next generation of Tasmanians an AFL opportunity to support or participate in a Tasmanian team, albeit under unnecessary duress from AFL Headquarters?
It is with deafening silence the opponents of Macquarie Point do not publicly bemoan the estimated cost of $A368 billion for the AUKUS deal, which quintessentially is an exorbitant price to pay for a military industrial agreement for eight nuclear-powered submarines accompanied with the ghostly resultant residue of death.
Kenneth Gregson, Swansea
GROWING problems of addiction and homelessness mean we should consider creating a non-police crisis team and a supportive housing hub.
What does it mean to feel safe in your community? The answer to that question can mean very different things depending on who you are and how you live. For many of us, it's the right to walk through a city park feeling safe without being harassed. Community security is becoming an issue. And I will be the first to admit that Launceston has changed since the advent of the pandemic, in ways that are deeply troubling.
The economic downturn, triggered by the shift to remote work, has led to empty storefronts and fewer eyes on the street. Inflation and the rising cost of food have led to record food bank use. And out-of-control rents have exacerbated a homelessness crisis: None of this is acceptable. Human beings should not be sleeping in alleyways or pitching tents along popular tourist precincts. People with active addictions and mental health challenges deserve support, care and a safe place to live. And all of us deserve to move freely and safely through our downtown core to work, shop and play.
Number one priority must be a new supportive housing hub with built-in resources for people who need extra help to transition from homelessness into independent living. A project that could be profoundly transformative for our vulnerable and prevent many of the crimes of desperation that are motivated by unmet social needs.
Bruce Webb, Launceston
SUSTAINABLE Timber Tasmania flogs logs to Victorian sawmillers, who make the real profits by value-adding to the base resource.
Marinus Pty Ltd plans to send our hydro power to Victoria, with the same result: a loss of revenue and employment in our own State.
These exporting entities are supposed to be GBEs working for the benefit of local communities. They could maximise the returns to Tasmania by focusing on down-stream processing of our resources at home.
Greg Pullen, Miena
