YOUR SAY: Beyond 'be-leaf' at council decision

August 7 2023 - 8:00am
Letters to the Editor August 7, 2023. File picture
OUR City of Launceston Council answered a question I put to it regarding the removal of ten trees from City Park. Council's ill-considered view was that the benefits outweighed the removal of the trees. This decision makes a mockery of Council's Greening Our City project.

