What shadowing is 'reasonable' in DA applications

Thinking around the shadowing matter is scary. There is no clear definition beyond a case-by-case assessment of whether the shadowing is 'reasonable' for a particular property. There does not appear to be standards that can be consistently applied over time, locality, and terrain. The home most impacted (by 25 per cent) is also scoped to be shadowed by the Gorge Hotel yet that was not factored in (or if it was it's a cruel idea of reasonable).

