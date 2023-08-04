What shadowing is 'reasonable' in DA applications

THE story about council's approval of 6 Middle St. development (The Examiner, July 31) was accurate and balanced. But there is more.
The Councillors (but three, as noted in The Examiner) accepted the developer's plan for three parking spaces instead of the prescribed five. The application did not rely on performance criteria.
Assertions about the use of scooters and nearby (pay for) parking were applied while known facts (likely occupancy and relation to vehicles) were ignored.
The area is General Residential zone but not treated that way. Perhaps this is why the document presented by the Planning Department and approved by Council quotes non-existent clauses (8.0.1, 8.0.2, 8.0.3 and 8.0.4 of the Tasmanian Planning Scheme). Yes, it's a typo but what other failures might there be when such obvious mistakes slip through?
Thinking around the shadowing matter is scary. There is no clear definition beyond a case-by-case assessment of whether the shadowing is 'reasonable' for a particular property. There does not appear to be standards that can be consistently applied over time, locality, and terrain. The home most impacted (by 25 per cent) is also scoped to be shadowed by the Gorge Hotel yet that was not factored in (or if it was it's a cruel idea of reasonable).
The cost of appealing is high and out of reach for most: yet it takes something very significant (e.g., The Gorge Hotel) to call out the errors made.
Mitchell Dabelstein, Launceston
I HAVE this information on impeccable authority (The Examiner, July 23), that whilst in office Lance Barnard handled 14 portfolios and PM Gough Whitlam had 13.
Why do our current MPs need some help and want another 10 colleagues to do the same job? If you can't stand the heat, vacate the kitchen - or the roofless stadium.
Ron Baines, Kings Meadows
ONCE again the Liberals seem to begrudge the most needy in our community from trying to save on prescription costs. They came out against the Premier of Victoria for diverting money from the Commonwealth Games to health and now they are running cold on 60 day scripts. The other saving is on doctor's appointments which in turn frees up the doctors. To me it's obvious what is best for the community.
Chris Hinds, George Town
THE business case for the Hobart stadium has been predicated on many assumptions, not the least of which has been the total dismissal by the proponents of our demographics.
Tasmania is, for a start, the most decentralised state in Australia with a population of only 541,071 (Sep 2020).
Hobart has approximately 42 per cent of our population, whereas Perth WA and Adelaide SA each have approximately 85 per cent. Both cities have excellent transport connections to support two strong existing football clubs, with a home game virtually every weekend, as well as established world cricket venues.
Macquarie Point? Nothing.
Meanwhile, the well established world class venue Blundstone Arena in Bellarive with public transport, ferry and car access is ignored as well as Launceston's York Park.
Who decided a concrete eyesore is needed to disfigure our unique and beautiful Constitutional Dock, the Hobart Cenotaph, the Royal Hobart Regatta Association and our historic Hobart Rivulet? And what of a future name? KFC? McDonalds? Carpet Court? Disney? Bet your booty it'll have nothing to do with the use, just as Docklands is Marvel, Sydney is Accor, Perth is Optus and Brisbane is Suncorp.
The whole atmosphere of the Harbour that features the Sydney to Hobart Yacht Race, Institute for Marine and Antarctic Studies (IMAS), the Wooden Boat Festival, CSIRO Marine and Atmospheric Research and Salamanca Markets would be changed and not for the better.
Ah well, let us again be manipulated, blackmailed and ignored.
Marion Curtain, Deloraine
I HOPE Guy Barnett proves to be an effective Health Minister ("Barnett Could Save Government", The Examiner, 30 July) for God knows health services (including Mental Health and Ambulance ramping) are in complete disarray. His first step should be to drop his feely-feely photoshoots and actually get things done and fully answer questions by not adopting pollyspeak.
Raymond Harvey, Claremont
