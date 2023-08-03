Resilient cricketer Rachel Trenaman has signed a new two-year deal with Hobart Hurricanes and is raring to go for the upcoming Women's Big Bash League season following a succession of injuries.
The 22-year-old will remain in purple until at least the end of 2024 after making her 'Canes debut last summer and playing in 12 of 15 matches.
It was her first tournament back from rupturing her anterior cruciate ligament the previous year.
"Personally, I would've liked to make a bit more of an impact with the bat, but just being back out there [and] playing at the highest level again, was a real accomplishment for me and everyone who worked with me during my rehab journey over the past six to 12 months," she said.
"As a team, it was obviously a much-improved tournament for the Hurricanes last season, so that was really great to be a part of and contribute to in whatever small way.
"It's looking like we'll have a pretty similar list again this year and as a team we probably didn't perform as well as we knew we could last season - despite making finals - so I think if we can build on what we started last year, there's no reason we can't go that step further this season."
Trenaman also made her Tasmanian Tigers debut last season in the Women's National Cricket League, registering 123 runs in five games as an opener before a meniscus injury brought her season to an early end.
Coach Jude Coleman said Trenaman played an important role for the Hurricanes and Tigers.
"So we were really gutted for both her personally and for the team to lose her for the back end of our domestic season," she said.
"However, like any professional athlete, it's really driven her to come back better and stronger again this year.
"She's worked really hard with the medical team and our staff to tick off every milestone she needs to in her rehab, and I'm just really excited for her to get back out there.
"She's back running, she's back batting and we're planning for her to be available for us very early on in the season which is great news."
Trenaman joins Maisy Gibson, Heather Graham, Ruth Johnston, Hayley Silver-Holmes, Amy Smith, Molly Strano and Elyse Villani as players currently contracted to the Hurricanes for this season.
The Hurricanes will get their campaign under way on Friday, October 20, when they take on Perth Scorchers at UTAS Stadium.
It will be Trenaman's eighth season on a Big Bash list after signing for the Sydney Thunder as a 15-year-old.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.