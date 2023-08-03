The Examiner
Home/Sport/Cricket

Hobart Hurricanes cricketer Rachel Trenaman signs new two-year deal

Brian Allen
By Brian Allen
Updated August 3 2023 - 12:10pm, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Resilient cricketer Rachel Trenaman has signed a new two-year deal with Hobart Hurricanes and is raring to go for the upcoming Women's Big Bash League season following a succession of injuries.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brian Allen

Brian Allen

Sports Journalist

Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Cricket
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.