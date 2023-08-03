National Science Week opens with Australia's living legend of science communication and teller all things true and trivial. Join this special Island of Ideas presentation with the one and only Dr Karl Kruszelnicki. Get a fresh dose of mind-bending facts and an update on the state of the planet. This event is presented by UTAS Island of Ideas and Inspiring Australia and co-presented by Beaker Street Festival. At the Tramsheds auditorium in Invermay from 6:00 to 7:30pm.