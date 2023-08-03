agriCULTURED 2023
August 3-6
Tickets for agriCULTURED 2023 are now open.
Join in for a memorable gastronomic adventure that unites agriculture, art, music, and community.
Experience the captivating beauty of Tasmania, engage with passionate local producers, and savour mouth-watering dishes from the finest chefs in our region.
Fire and Fog
August 4-5
When the weather turns cold, the city warms up. Embrace the winter chill with Fire & Fog - an event that brings people together to un-hibernate, enjoy each other's company and celebrate what makes the cool season in Tasmania so special.
Fire pits, live music, performances and some of the best food and drink that Launceston has to offer will come together for two nights only on the August 4 and 5 in Civic Square.
There will also be activities for the kids, so bring the whole family along for this twilight celebration of all the best parts of winter.
Curators in the Pub: Strange Archaeology
August 9
Learn about different archaeology dig sites, and some of the strange, unique and fascinating discoveries. Uncover our history one strange object at a time with the QVMAG history team.
What are some of the strangest objects discovered in archaeology history?
Join QVMAG assistant curator of public history Burcu Keane as we learn more about different archaeology dig sites and some of the strange, unique and fascinating discoveries.
Dr Karl Live in Launceston
August 10
National Science Week opens with Australia's living legend of science communication and teller all things true and trivial. Join this special Island of Ideas presentation with the one and only Dr Karl Kruszelnicki. Get a fresh dose of mind-bending facts and an update on the state of the planet. This event is presented by UTAS Island of Ideas and Inspiring Australia and co-presented by Beaker Street Festival. At the Tramsheds auditorium in Invermay from 6:00 to 7:30pm.
Tech talk: career journeys in technology, art & education
August 13
In this talk, James Riggall and Troy Merritt will share perspectives on their careers in technology, art and education.
They will share how they discovered their love for using technology in interesting ways and how they work with young people to help them get started in their own technology careers.
This is an informal and conversational Science Week floor talk on how to build an interesting career in technology. To be held at QVMAG Inveresk.
Back on your Bike
August 13
Back on your Bike is a free adult bike skill workshop held in Launceston every month. The free small-group bike skills sessions help people develop riding skills, basic bike maintenance, and explore local riding routes.
A range of bikes including e-bikes, step-throughs, trikes and mountain bikes are available for everyone to try. Sessions are led by instructors from Bicycle Network Tasmania and Tamar Bicycle User's Group. To be held at the Inveresk car park. Register online.
Behind Closed Drawers - Preloved Clothing Market
August 26
Come down to a pop-up fashion market with stalls filled with pre-loved, handmade, vintage, up-cycled and brand new clothes and accessories. Sizes from petite to plus and everything in between.
The market's aim is to provide an opportunity where the local community can get fashion at a bargain price and reduce the amount of clothes that end up in landfill. The market will be held at St Ailbe's Hall, 46 Margaret Street, Launceston. Free entry.
Breath of Fresh Air Film Festival
September 1
Tasmania's premier film festival will be back in 2023 for a jam-packed long weekend from September 1 to 3.
This year, BOFA is bringing the world of animated films to the silver screen for the big kid anime fans and the littlies who love animated stories.
You'll also be able to watch the judges' shortlisted entrants from this year's short film competition, go beyond the film with post-screening Q&A sessions and have the time of your life at BOFA's world famous Red Carpet Opening Night Party.
For festival updates and ticketing visit the Breath of Fresh Air website.
Launceston Horticultural Society Seasonal Flower Show 2023
September 2-3
The Launceston Horticultural Society will be hosting its Spring show from September 2 to 3.
The society holds horticultural shows in February, April, September and November, that are open to members and the general public. Each show features a range of flowers that are in season including: Camellias, Daffodils, Roses, Irises, Rhododendrons, Gladioli, Dahlias, Lilium and Begonia; together with a variety of cut flowers, rock and alpine flowers, cactus and succulents, plants grown in containers, floral art and garden produce.
In addition to the floral displays other attractions include stall holders selling a wide variety of plants, garden sculptures and features. There is also live music, the LHS raffle, afternoon teas, plus a coffee van and food stall. Open from 2 to 5pm on Saturday and 9am to 4pm on Sunday.
Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner. She's interested in social, political and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch at charmaine.manuel@austcommunitymedia.com.au
