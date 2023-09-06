Northern Tasmania's two State League sides are once again in the running for the premiership cup.
North Launceston play for a spot in the grand final on Saturday as they face Kingborough, while Launceston head to Clarence to keep their season alive.
Both clubs have had plenty of highlights throughout their campaigns, with 13 Blues and 11 Bombers earning votes in the player of the year award, while North Launceston coach Brad Cox-Goodyer won his first Peter Hudson Medal for the league's leading goalkicker.
Before an action-packed weekend, The Examiner takes a look back at the Bombers' and Blues' top-10 individual performances this season - as per Premier Data's ranking points system.
The first of several appearances on this list, North Launceston's co-captain had an impressive 2023 season.
He collected 18 disposals (11 of which were contested), eight inside-50s, 10 clearances and 38 hit-outs but three votes in the player of the year award went to Declen Chugg.
Cox-Goodyer described Lee's performance as "great" as he provided the midfielders with first use of the football.
Although Harper only played four games through work, suspension and personal reasons, the Blues' superstar put together a ripping performance in his penultimate game.
Harper had 34 disposals (13 of which were contested) and 10 rebound-50s and earned the three votes despite Launceston going down by a point.
Hitting your midfielders with 66 hit-outs in the first game of the season is a fair way to start and that is what Lee did in round one.
Recording his highest hit-out tally for the season, the Bombers' most-recent life member also had 19 disposals, eight inside-50s and nine clearances in the tight loss.
Three votes in the player of the year went to Bailey Gillow, who was named the Adam Sanders Medallist.
From one Bombers co-captain to the other, Ben Simpson's round-20 performance was his strongest in a season full of impressing showings.
He racked up 40 touches, 12 inside-50s, 11 clearances and a goal but Cox-Goodyer and Brandon Leary's performances usurped his in the player of the year votes.
Cox-Goodyer had 20 disposals, seven marks and four goals, while Leary had 32 touches playing further up the ground.
"He's not a big boy but he really desperately wanted to play well for his footy club."
Those were the words of coach Mitch Thorp after Gillow's round-20 performance of 30 disposals (17 contested), 12 tackles, 10 clearances and a goal.
However, Gillow did not feature in the player of the year voting following the efforts of Sam Siggins, Nat Franklin and Rhys Sutton.
Siggins' showing had to be seen to be believed - having 41 disposals (23 contested), 10 inside-50s, 16 clearances, 22 hit-outs and a goal for 220 Premier Data points.
"Alex Lee, as always, was on top in the middle."
That was a slight understatement from Cox-Goodyer as Lee had 58 hit-outs, 22 disposals and eight inside-50s and clearances in the Bombers' round-12 win over North Hobart.
He earned three player of the year votes for his performance which, according to Premier Data, was his second strongest of the season.
Launceston needed some momentum heading into finals and emerging forward Liam Jones stepped up.
Arguably the TSL's most improved player this season, Jones booted a bag of seven goals, had 10 tackles and 26 disposals in the Blues' big win.
A freakish performance from a teammate ensured this would not be the best performance on the ground last Saturday but Jones still earned praise from coach Thorp.
Similar to Jones' performance, Avent put in a fantastic showing against Glenorchy in round 13 but Premier Data did not deem him the best on ground.
He picked up two player of the year votes as well for his 33 disposals, 14 inside-50s and 13 clearances and was described by Cox-Goodyer as "best on ground by a mile".
"He just willed himself, while we weren't able to get everything on our terms, he was the one that was running and making things happen for us," Cox-Goodyer said.
Lee was left off the votes sheet for this effort - overshadowed by Cox-Goodyer, Avent and Leary - but Premier Data clearly rated his game.
He collected 60 hit-outs, 23 disposals (17 contested) and 12 clearances as he continued his at-times thankless role of making the Bombers' midfielders look a million bucks.
Launceston's stand-in skipper truly saved the best until last, scoring 205 Premier Data points in Launceston's final-round win over Glenorchy.
He had 42 disposals, of which 11 were clearances, while kicking three goals and taking eight marks to produce the best performance by a Northern Tasmanian player in the TSL.
Hinds played all around the ground throughout the home-and-away season, finishing second in the Peter Hudson Medal with 38 goals.
North Launceston
21 - Ben Simpson
14 - Alex Lee
12 - Brad Cox-Goodyer
8 - Jack Avent
7 - Brandon Leary
5 - Jack Aherne
4 - Connor Leeflang, Blade Sulzberger
3 - Declen Chugg
1 - Fletcher Bennett, Max Roney
Launceston
12 - Brodie Palfreyman
11 - Jake Hinds
7 - Jamieson House
5 - Liam Jones
4 - Bailey Gillow
3 - Jobi Harper, Dylan Riley
2 - Liam Canny, James Leake, Isaac Hyatt, Deagan Madden
1 - Arie Schoenmaker, Colby McKercher
