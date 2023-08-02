A South Launceston man jailed for six years for his role in a terrifying home invasion was sentenced in the Launceston Magistrates Court to a further two months in jail for a vast array of offences.
Bradley Thomas Lee, 32, was found guilty by a jury in June of aggravated burglary, aggravated armed robbery and assault at Karoola committed on August 15, 2021.
Acting Supreme Court Justice David Porter jailed him for a "truly appalling incident of violence".
In the Launceston Magistrates Court in July, Lee pleaded guilty to 40 further crimes in 2020, 2021 and 2022.
The crimes included drugs, driving, firearms, unlawful possession of property offences, trespass, breach of bail, computer-related fraud, and threatening and abusing a police officer.
Police prosecutor Jack Fawdry said that on December 16 2020, Lee was driving a white utility behind a police vehicle near Longford.
When the police turned off, Lee yelled abuse toward the police vehicle.
He was pulled over and was found not to hold a driver's licence and that the vehicle was unregistered.
When his shed was searched in November 2021, police found .22, .38 and .308 ammunition.
On August 6, 2022, Lee walked onto a property in South Launceston and sat on a couch on the patio.
Later when police attended his address, he said he was "buggered and needed a rest".
He pleaded guilty to stealing a Peugeot scooter worth $2800 from a house in High Street on October 22, 2022.
In May, he was caught driving in Cimitiere street. He told police he was going to sign in (bail conditions) before his mother's funeral.
After an out-of-hours court appearance in October 2022, Lee was placed in handcuffs but took a dislike to an officer and abused him, saying he would remember his name for the rest of his life.
Defence counsel Olivia Jenkins said that Lee grew up in a religious household, which resulted in bullying.
In sentencing, magistrate Sharon Cure said she had given careful consideration to the duration of Lee's current jail term and that she must have regard to the totality principle.
Totality is a legal principle whereby sentences for multiple offences can be moderated so that they are not crushing to the individual.
Ms Cure sentenced Lee to eight months in jail-six months of which was to be served concurrent (at the same time) with the six-year sentence.
Two months of jail were added, but only one month had to be served before Lee became eligible to apply for parole.
