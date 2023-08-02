The Examiner
Bradley Thomas Lee committed 40 offences and was jailed for an extra two months

Updated August 3 2023 - 7:34am, first published 7:00am
Bradley Lee. Picture Facebook
A South Launceston man jailed for six years for his role in a terrifying home invasion was sentenced in the Launceston Magistrates Court to a further two months in jail for a vast array of offences.

