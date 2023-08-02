Tasmanian product and North Melbourne defender Aaron Hall has retired effective immediately after managing an Achilles issue this season which had restricted him to six matches.
The 32-year-old, who started his career with the Gold Coast Suns before joining the Kangaroos in 2018, played 161 games across 12 seasons.
Hall's was a tale of resilience after he was initially overlooked by Tasmanian representative sides.
The versatile footballer, who was 21 at the time, was recruited by the Suns with pick 7 at the 2012 pre-season draft after starring for Hobart Football Club in the TSL.
Hall played 103 games during seven seasons on the Gold Coast before his five seasons at North Melbourne where he finished fourth in the best and fairest in 2021.
The player known for his agility, attacking flair and booming kick said he was grateful for the career he had.
"I'll look back in time and I'll be proud of the resilience I've shown to be able to get through and forge a career," he said.
"You're not promised anything in footy. You're not promised silverware, you're not promised wins. But what you can do is give everything you can.
"When you're an old fossil like me and you're standing in front of everyone saying goodbye, you can wholeheartedly say you've given everything.
"I've had a blast. I could never have dreamed of this and I'm looking forward to the next phase of my life."
North Melbourne general manager of football Todd Viney praised Hall.
"Aaron has battled more injuries than most across his career, but what has never wavered is his want for the team to be better," he said.
The Kangaroos host Melbourne at Hobart's Bellerive Oval on Sunday at 1.10pm.
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
