Tasmanian, North Melbourne defender Aaron Hall retires from AFL football

By Brian Allen
Updated August 2 2023 - 4:31pm, first published 4:30pm
Aaron Hall kicks at UTAS Stadium while playing for the Gold Coast Suns in 2016. Picture by Scott Gelston
Tasmanian product and North Melbourne defender Aaron Hall has retired effective immediately after managing an Achilles issue this season which had restricted him to six matches.

