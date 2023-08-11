The flashing lights. The bells and chimes. The striking art and endless pop-culture references.
How can you not like pinball?
It's a lifelong passion for two pinball fanatics and founders of the Tassie Pinball Mafia, Justin Kingston and Frank Holtznagel.
But who do you call when a machine worth thousands of dollars breaks down?
For Kingston, he had to figure it out himself.
"I bought my very first Pinball machine and imported it from Brisbane, I thought everything was fine but I found a few things that weren't working right," Kingston said.
"There was no one to turn to so I had to learn, and that involved searching the internet and reading old school manuals.
"It was a trial by fire, I stuffed up more than I fixed to start with."
He said there were at at least five major pinball manufacturers, and each one had created different operating systems throughout the decades.
"You really have to learn about 15 different systems in your head in order to be able to fix these," he said.
"It seemed everytime I bought a new machine it had a different system and I'd have to learn a new one."
While he originally started off helping friends with their machines, he's slowly had a network of people reach out.
The Tassie Pinball Mafia is composed of a group of pinball enthusiasts who wanted to share their passion with the community.
Since their formation, the Mafia realised their dream by creating Tazpin- Tasmania's biggest pinball festival, which this year welcomed over 500 visitors in two days, including the world pinball champion from the USA.
But like many great beginnings, this one too happened by chance.
Kingston attended a massive pinball auction in Hobart years ago where he overheard Holtznagel in an interview with the ABC.
"I listened to him and thought, that guy knows his stuff," Kingston said.
"We eyeballed each other off for the whole lot of the auction and both bought machines, and after went over to the pub across the road and had a beer... our love of pinball and our friendship grew from there."
"We made a comment we were the only two pinball techs in Tasmania and he goes, we're the mafia."
All the bad boys played pinball.- Frank Holtznagel
From there they reached out to other pinball lovers and the Tassie Pinball Mafia was born.
"Two went to six and now we're putting on major events," Kingston said.
While pinball has come back into popularity, technicians are scarce in Tasmania.
However the need has created a somewhat niche market for Holtznagel, who is based in Hobart which hosts the predominant amount of Tasmanian pinballers.
"I could routinely do it as a full-time job but it's a hobby, in the last six months or so I only do three days a week in my job now," Holtznagel said.
"Probably two days a week I dedicate to pinball... I've got my own business name coming soon."
He said since starting Tazpin, many people in Tasmania and especially Hobart had "come out of the woodwork" who want their machines polished, or have some mechanical problem fixed.
According to Holtznagel, pinball was seeing a resurgence in Australia.
"It already started a couple of years ago," Holtznagel said.
"People are older and have some money saved now who don't want to go out... I think pinball's just got huge because COVID went nuts, and people wanted something to fix and do and play, and pinball was it.
Between the Tassie Pinball Mafia, the six members own around 120 pinball machines.
"All the bad boys played pinball," said Holtznagel, looking back at when he first discovered the machines in the 1980s.
"Later on we got out of it because Xbox's and Playstations came along but later in my 30s when I came over to Tasmania, I bought six machines and it snowballed from there."
Kingston was 12 years old when he played his very first machine and said he was "mesmerised."
"That was in my local milk bar, I'm 51 now... I actually own that exact machine I played when I was 12," Kingston said.
"The operator sold it to a guy and I spent six years hounding him, I think I hassled him so much he gave in and we did a swap.
"I got more than I wanted, it was the machine, there was only ever one of those imported into Tasmania."
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for the arts, science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au
