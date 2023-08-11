The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Pinball technicians the last of their kind in Tasmania, but business is booming

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
August 12 2023 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Technician Frank Holtznagel (Pinball Mafia) inspects the insides of the 1973 Gulfstream owned by Alison McKenzie at the TAZPIN at the Italian Club. Picture Rod Thompson
Technician Frank Holtznagel (Pinball Mafia) inspects the insides of the 1973 Gulfstream owned by Alison McKenzie at the TAZPIN at the Italian Club. Picture Rod Thompson

The flashing lights. The bells and chimes. The striking art and endless pop-culture references.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Duncan Bailey

Duncan Bailey

Journalist

Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for the arts, science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.