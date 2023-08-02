It was merely a coincidence that Eric Abetz was on King Island at the same time as ex-Liberal John Tucker and most of the state government cabinet, the former senator has said.
Mr Abetz and Mr Tucker were seen enjoying hot chocolates and croissants with two other men at a Currie cafe on Monday, while Premier Jeremy Rockliff and his cabinet were meeting with the council on the other side of town
While boarding his flight from the island on Tuesday, Mr Abetz said he was there on private business, and that it was a "coincidence" that he was there on the same day as Mr Tucker and the government.
He denied there was anything political about his visit to the island.
Mr Tucker, meanwhile, said he was there on parliamentary business that Mr Rockliff had arranged between eight and 12 months ago, before his defection from the Liberal party.
A government spokesperson confirmed Mr Rockliff attended meetings with Mr Tucker on the island.
Mr Tucker said said that the meeting had been arranged with two farmers on the issue of land clearing on the island, which he has some experience with.
Last year a seven-year legal battle ended over Mr Tucker's plan to clear a vast tract of land in Tasmania's North-East.
The Forest Practices Authority had approved the plan to clear more than 1800 hectares in 2015, but that was fought by the Tasmanian Conservation Trust, and the Supreme Court quashed the plan last year.
"That's why they came to me," Mr Tucker said, referring to the long legal fight.
Mr Tucker said it was decided he would still attend despite his defection from the party earlier this year, and that he still had a close working relationship with the Premier.
He said neither the Liberal Party nor his parliamentary allowance covered his trip to the island, and that he paid for his visit out of his own pocket.
A government spokesperson said the Premier and Mr Tucker "met with residents to discuss matters of interest to them".
"Hearing directly from Tasmanians, and in this case from King Islanders, is an important part of being an elected representative," they said.
"The meeting was timely given the Premier was on King Island for regional cabinet."
Court and crime reporter covering the West and North-West of Tasmania for the Advocate.
