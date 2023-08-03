The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Beer tax hike forces Launceston pubs to increase pint prices

Hamish Geale
By Hamish Geale
August 3 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gina Stingle pours a Guinness at the Cock'N'Bull British Pub in Wellington Street. Picture Rod Thompson
Gina Stingle pours a Guinness at the Cock'N'Bull British Pub in Wellington Street. Picture Rod Thompson

Launceston pubs have been forced to up the price of a pint following another beer tax hike.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hamish Geale

Hamish Geale

Journalist

Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. Got good news? Email: hgeale@examiner.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.