Launceston pubs have been forced to up the price of a pint following another beer tax hike.
Tuesday's 2.2 per cent increase followed a 3.7 per cent hike in February, leaving many publicans with no choice but to pass on the cost to consumers.
Launceston's Commercial Hotel and Cock'N'Bull British Pub have both been forced to increase prices by about $1.
Cock'N'Bull licensee Alan Williams said the latest tax hike was hard to swallow while the cost of living goes "through the roof".
"Every time the increase continues it makes it harder and harder for people to come to the pub for a beer," Mr Williams said.
"The pub is the safest place in the world to have a drink regardless, whether you're talking about drinking at home, drinking at a friend's place, a barbecue - the pub is the most regulated.
"We've got extensive responsible service of alcohol practise and a lot of onus on us to exercise that all the time."
The federal government's alcohol excise is increased twice a year - usually in February and August - in line with the consumer price index.
Mr Williams said he believed the federal government would do well to tweak the tax to lessen the blow on publicans and hotel owners.
"One area they could look at is just not taxing keg beer, which gives people an incentive to got to the pub and drink in a social environment in a place where RSA is well-practised - it gets people together," he said.
"Pubs employ people, hotels employ people, and that employment continues on not just for the people in our workplace, but taxi drivers, Uber drivers, people using public transport.
"Whenever there's a price rise - and in the liquor industry it's twice a year - the customers absolutely notice that and you're slugging working class people."
Commercial Hotel manager Jenna Fox said most customers were already aware of the hike and were understanding.
"We've had a few comments about it - they understand it's not really our fault, it's a government tax," she said.
"Hopefully it doesn't affect us moving forward."
Tuesday's hike made Australia's beer tax the third highest in the world, behind only Norway and Finland.
According to the Brewers Association of Australia, the beer tax has risen by more than 10 per cent since the federal election in May 2022.
