Whether you want to learn a new skill or simply have a cuppa and make new friends, Men's Sheds offer a place for blokes to feel comfortable and offload their worries.
Grant applications for Tasmanian Men's Shed Associations opened on Wednesday, with government grants up to $25,000 available.
Treasurer of the Tasmania Men's Sheds Association David Gray said Men's Sheds provided immense benefit to the health and wellbeing of men in Tasmania.
"I personally see it every time I visit the shed, the guys just relax," Mr Gray said.
"They're enjoying themselves and they've got good mates... they're healthier for it," Mr Gray said.
He said the feeling in the shed was "quite powerful."
"It's subtle but powerful, you go out in the afternoon and you've achieved something, whether you've been helped or helped others," he said.
"You might have something to take home to give to family... if men are feeling better about themselves then they're better members of the community, and the whole community benefits."
Category one of the grants offer up to $7,000 for tools, equipment, mental health and wellbeing initiatives, member training and community initiatives, while category two is up to $20,000 for capital works.
Mr Gray said government grants were extremely beneficial, and a lot of sheds started off with donated equipment that might be worn out or outdated.
"With these grants, they can gradually upgrade and then they become a little bit more self sufficient, and hopefully they'll get to the point where they can actually afford to upgrade equipment themselves."
He said men were welcome to come along at any time.
"Some sheds that I know of now have waiting lists on their membership, they're becoming more and more popular," he said.
Community services and development minister Jo Palmer said Men's Sheds were a special place for men in different communities to come together.
"We are fortunate to have so many active Men's Sheds around the State, playing an important role in enhancing the lives of Tasmanian men," Ms Palmer said.
"That is why in the 2023 State Budget we committed to provide $175,000 per annum to extend the Tasmanian Men's Shed Association Grants Program until 2025-26."
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for the arts, science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au
