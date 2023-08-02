North Launceston are setting the Tasmanian State League alight with goal-kicking options as three of their players sit in the competition's top five.
Coach Brad Cox-Goodyer is leading from the front with 41 goals, while Brandon Leary (29) and Harvey Griffiths (27) sit in third and equal fourth respectively.
Only Launceston's Jake Hinds (34 goals) and Kingborough's Max Collidge (27) stand between the Bombers trio and dominating the table.
Kingborough also have three members in the top 10 - Collidge, Jack Tomkinson and Tyler Carter (both 26).
The Examiner will be running the leading goal-kickers from both competitions weekly for the rest of the season.
Seniors
Development League
Premier men's
Premier women's
Premier men's reserves
Division one men's
Division one women's
Division one reserves
Under-18s
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.