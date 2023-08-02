The Examiner
Brad Cox-Goodyer, Brandon Leary, Harvey Griffiths kicking goals for North Launceston

North Launceston are setting the Tasmanian State League alight with goal-kicking options as three of their players sit in the competition's top five.

