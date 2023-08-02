Instances of ambulance ramping at the state's hospitals are five times more common than they were seven years ago, Greens leader Rosalie Woodruff has said.
Dr Woodruff spoke on Wednesday following a coronial finding into the death last year of 71-year-old Kings Meadows woman Anne Pedler, who died while ramped at the Launceston General Hospital for eight hours.
Coroner Robert Webster found Mrs Pedler could not receive the medical treatment she required as there was not a bed available to her and because of staffing levels at the hospital at that time.
Dr Woodruff said ramping had spiralled out of control with more than 40 per cent of ambulance arrivals now ramped at Tasmanian hospitals.
"This woman died last year, and now it's a year later, the ramping has gotten even worse than it was," she said.
At this year's budget estimates, it was revealed under questioning from Dr Woodruff that an average of 7 per cent of ambulance arrivals were ramped in 2016-17.
This grew to 31.4 per cent in 2019-20, 41.2 per cent in 2020-21 and 43.1 per cent in 2022-23.
There were 4753 patients ramped at the LGH between July 2022 and March 2023 for a total of 12,581 hours - or 2 hours and 40 minutes per patient on average.
Dr Woodruff said research indicated that it was dangerous for a patient to be ramped for more than 17 minutes.
Government minister Jo Palmer said there were a number of mitigating circumstances which led to ambulance ramping, such as a lack of access to general practitioners.
She said all recommendations from the coronial finding had already been put into action.
Labor leader Rebecca White said the government had not taken concerns about ambulance ramping seriously enough over 10 years in government.
"This was a preventable death and had this member of our community not been ramped for eight hours, but was instead provided access to timely care that was clinically recommended, they would be alive today," she said.
"Instead of fixing it, the government is now rostering ambulance paramedics to work on the ramp.
"That is an atrocious response to one of the biggest tragedies that's occurring in our health system."
