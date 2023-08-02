Four years of hard work have paid off for Launceston College year 12 student, Kuba Meikle.
Since year nine, Mr Meikle has participated in the Rostrum Voice of Youth, a national public speaking competition where secondary school students compete against one another to communicate and argue a topic.
Now in his last year of College, Mr Meikle has won the national championship in Melbourne, the first time a Tasmanian student has won since 2017.
"I started in grade nine when an English teacher suggested I try it out, and it's amazing to see that a person from a public school in Tasmania can win a national competition," Mr Meikle said.
"The coordinators and competitors were the best bunch of people, the speeches were such a high standard; I'm shocked I won in all honesty."
Prior to the competition, students were presented with a broad topic of "let the past not rule us," and had to prepare a speech based on the topic.
Mr Meikle said his topic was on how the Constitution was an "archaic document."
"We've had it for 120 years and we've barely touched it, it just doesn't reflect modern day Australia," he said.
"The reason for that is because the referendum is so impossible to pass... it prevents change."
While writing came easier than speaking to Mr Meikle, the performance of the speech took some time to perfect.
"It's a really useful skill, and you get to meet different people and organisers... it's given me a lot of opportunities."
"After graduating, Mr Meikle said he wanted to study international relations and law at Australian National University in Canberra.
He recommended everyone giving rostrum a try.
"Even if you don't want to do debating or public speaking, it's a useful skill to have because it teaches you so much," Mr Meikle said.
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for the arts, science and environmental issues.
