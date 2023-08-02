A Longford shearer who was below the legal alcohol limit for driving when tested by police will spend six months off the road because he was unlicensed at the time.
Alex David Blake, 33, pleaded guilty in the Launceston Magistrates Court to driving whilst not the holder of a licence and a count of being a person mentioned in section 6 (3) of the Road Safety Alcohol and Drugs Act.
Police prosecutor Luke Murfitt-Cowen said Blake was pulled over in Cressy at 4.39pm on June 23 and recorded a reading of 0.038. He said Blake's licence had lapsed in December 2022.
Blake, who appeared without a lawyer, apologised, saying that he had misplaced the paperwork for renewing his licence.
He said he had tried to do the right thing by having two beers at a Ross Hotel and another two at a Cressy Hotel.
He said that loss of licence would severely impact his family because most of his year-round work was in the Midlands area.
Magistrate Simon Brown said that he accepted that the consequences would be serious for Blake and his family.
But he said legislated minimum sentences meant that any unlicensed driver with alcohol in his body meant he had to disqualify him from driving for six months.
"Had you renewed your licence, you would have been subject to no charge," he said.
He said it was unfortunate that Blake had a "bit of a history" with prior drink driving offences in 2007 and 2012, when he recorded 0.15.
Mr Brown said Blake would not be eligible for a restricted licence.
He disqualified him from driving for a minimum of six months and fined him the minimum amount of $800.
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
