The Examiner
Home/News/Court and Crime

Lack of licence triggers drink drive sanction for shearer

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
Updated August 2 2023 - 4:36pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Launceston Magistrates Court.
Launceston Magistrates Court.

A Longford shearer who was below the legal alcohol limit for driving when tested by police will spend six months off the road because he was unlicensed at the time.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Clark

Nick Clark

Journalist

I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.