Healthy Sheds program launches at George Town Neighbourhood House

Declan Durrant
By Declan Durrant
August 3 2023 - 1:00pm
Healthy Shed, a health services initiative, has launched for 10 weeks in George Town. Picture supplied
Healthy Shed, a health services initiative, has launched for 10 weeks in George Town. Picture supplied

A 10-week program bringing health services and professionals "to the people" has launched in George Town with the goal of providing skills and information.

