A 10-week program bringing health services and professionals "to the people" has launched in George Town with the goal of providing skills and information.
The free, Healthy Shed program is an opportunity for participants to ask questions and get the information and connections they need to "take care of themselves and those around them".
This the fourth time Healthy Shed has been delivered by Healthy Tasmania, with the program running a successful pilot in Ravenswood in 2018, as well as Rocherlea and Kings Meadows.
Held across 10-weeks at George Town Neighbourhood House, the program is a mix of lifestyle sessions that have been handpicked by the local community.
Healthy Tasmania managing director Lucy Byrne said the evidence-informed program was based on the premise of "taking health professionals to the community members, rather than the community members having to go to the health professionals".
"We go out to the community and ask them what they need support with and then we do the busy day work behind the scenes to coordinate," Ms Byrne said.
Topics range from issues like managing back pain to healthy eating, quitting smoking, saving money, stressing less and making the most of NDIS funding, as well as accommodation support 101 and even health and hearing checks.
Healthy Shed Georgetown began on Monday, July 31, with a session focused on the "circle of support".
"We talked about self-talk, came up with our own mantras and we also set some health goals," Ms Byrne said.
"We know [the program] will make a difference, both in terms of the health information that they receive, but also the social connections that they get when they're there."
Healthy Sheds will run weekly on Monday mornings at George Town Neighbourhood House between 11am to 12pm until October 2.
A full program is available at the Healthy Tasmania website.
Declan Durrant
