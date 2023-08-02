The Examiner
Home/News/Court and Crime
Court

P-plater Abbie May Johnson convicted of crashing while drunk

Stephanie Dalton
By Stephanie Dalton
August 2 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Abbie May Johnson, 22, pleaded guilty to drink driving, driving without due care and attention, driving while passengers consumed alcohol, and failure to display green "P-plate". Picture supplied
Abbie May Johnson, 22, pleaded guilty to drink driving, driving without due care and attention, driving while passengers consumed alcohol, and failure to display green "P-plate". Picture supplied

A P-plater has been slugged with a hefty penalty after driving with a blood alcohol level more than double the legal limit for a fully licensed driver.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stephanie Dalton

Stephanie Dalton

Journalist

The Examiner journalist covering Northern Tasmania. Do you have a story? Contact me at 0437 672 994 or Stephanie.Dalton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.