A P-plater has been slugged with a hefty penalty after driving with a blood alcohol level more than double the legal limit for a fully licensed driver.
Abbie May Johnson, 22, pleaded guilty to drink driving, driving without due care and attention, driving while passengers consumed alcohol, and failure to display a green "P-plate".
Johnson appeared at the Launceston Magistrates Court on August 2.
Police prosecutor Luke Murfitt-Cowen said on June 10, 2023, at 10.05pm, police located a car crash on Hobart Road at Breadalbane.
Police confirmed Johnson as the owner and the driver of the car at the time of the crash and completed a blood alcohol test before taking Johnson to the Longford Police Station for further testing.
Mr Murfitt-Cowen said Johnson had a blood alcohol level of 0.114.
Johnson told police she had consumed two Woodstock cans between 8pm and 9.30pm before driving to Breadalbane from Prospect.
Mr Murfitt-Cowen said Johnson was aware her passengers had been consuming alcohol in the vehicle.
The court heard that Johnson had been travelling 100 km per hour when she tried to turn and crashed the car into a fence.
Johnson, who represented herself in court, said she had no comments on the matter.
Magistrate Simon Brown said the offence was a serious drink driving episode.
"You had consumed double the legal limit of a fully licensed driver when you should not have consumed any alcohol," Mr Brown said.
"By doing so, you critically endangered yourself and others."
Mr Brown said driving and alcohol were a "dangerous mix," and he needed to impose a penalty to send a clear message.
Mr Brown convicted Johnson of all counts and disqualified her from driving for a total of 12 months, beginning from June 10.
Johnson was also fined $1200.
Why not have your say? Write a letter to the editor here:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
The Examiner journalist covering Northern Tasmania. Do you have a story? Contact me at 0437 672 994 or Stephanie.Dalton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
The Examiner journalist covering Northern Tasmania. Do you have a story? Contact me at 0437 672 994 or Stephanie.Dalton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.