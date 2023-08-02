A gala ball hosted by non-profit JCP Youth will raise funds that will go towards empowering young and vulnerable people in the Tasmanian community.
The gala is centered around JCP Youth's core program, BEAST, a positive mentorship program for young people aged 11 to 17 years.
The program includes several overnight camps, activity days, mentor sessions and community engagement.
JCP Youth operations manager Kate Bucknell said their programs focused on vulnerable and at risk young people.
"100 per cent of the money raised from the evening goes towards our programming, an amazing one of which is the BEAST program," Ms Bucknell said.
"We're hoping to get around 250 people or more, but we're already almost at our goal which is fantastic... we've been amazingly supported by the community through auction prizes and donations."
She said the BEAST program was run statewide, and was composed of around 70 young people.
"These children and young people are those that are those that are not going through a successful transition into adulthood," she said.
"So what we offer is a positive mentorship with these young people, and that might include camps, mentor sessions or benevolent relief, and really ensuring they can be the best versions of themselves."
While the program lasts 12 months, Ms Bucknell said they found kids who participated in BEAST would stay involved with JCP Youth for several years after.
A live and silent auction will be taking place during the gala, with items like accommodation packages and even a private children's basketball clinic with the Tasmanian Jack Jumpers up for grabs.
JCP Youth board member Monique Welsh said she was looking forward to sharing what they did with the local community.
"And also show the connection between the experience a young person has to how our local community can help us do what we do," Ms Welsh said.
"We can't do it without the community."
The BEAST Gala Night takes place August 26 at the Tailrace Centre, with tickets available online.
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for the arts, science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au
