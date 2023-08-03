Units so tall they will block out natural sunlight

RECENTLY, the Launceston City Council approved a double storey, multi-unit development in the historic Middle St precinct.
The double storey units will be so tall, they will block out natural sunlight to my property and cast a large shadow over my rooftop solar panels during the mornings.
This will result in a considerable amount of solar power income lost. The planning department and councillors said it would not have a reasonable impact on my property, before they rubber stamped the approval.
When I installed the panels, my street had a Heritage precinct listing. I had to jump through hoops and get a council planning permit myself before they could be installed. Suddenly, when a two storey box development is proposed in the same street, all of the historical significance of the precinct is not recognised.
It is an intimidating experience arguing your case in front of a council meeting, and I came away with the impression that the interests of developers and future rateable income is more important than ordinary rate payers trying to protect their properties.
Maybe the Tas Planning Scheme needs to be changed so that homeowners are not impacted by these sorts of developments in the future.
Robert Grant, Launceston
IF YOU think hard man Lee Kuan Yew was too Draconian in banning chewing gum in Singapore when he became founding prime minister, then take a peek at our world acclaimed Brisbane Street Mall and weep.
Hundreds, if not thousands of gobby black circles spatter every square metre of pavement and look permanently affixed as if they were welded on.
That they are allowed to remain there is disgusting enough, but not nearly as obnoxious as the people who expectorate from their very mouths used chewing gum to visually contaminate the streetscape, unless of course they are creating one humongous dot painting of the Mall.
Noel Christensen, Punchbowl
THANK you for the good article on the Longford Contemporary Art Exhibition (The Examiner, August 1). I just wanted to say that the paintings aren't vacating the space until August 6 and we are adding some jewellery, ceramics and woodwork on Thursday afternoon to round out the week. Thank you.
Dee Alty, Longford
BRIAN Schmidt (The Examiner, August 2) states that a yes vote is important "to recognise that our country systematically overran and imposed itself on the oldest continuous culture on earth". He puts an emotionally appealing condemnation on what, in fact, was the introduction of civilization to a country which had not otherwise developed as had occurred elsewhere in the world.
Schmidt reinforces the concept that civilization was responsible for negative events which justifies that Indigenous People should feel victimised by western culture. That ignores the increase in standard of living, the extended life expectancy, the medical and other social benefits that all inhabitants of Australia now enjoy. Land that previously only sustained limited wildlife now produces more food than the millions of inhabitants here need.
Yes we should respect and recognise those who resided here for many thousands of years before settlement, but that does not mean we should feel guilty about improving lifestyles. Yes there are still problems here, as there are in all societies, but they should be confronted on a need, not a racial, basis. The billions of dollars, more than is spent on Medicare, currently spent on Indigenous welfare is obviously not working and needs a fresh approach, not yet another wasteful and impotent bureaucracy created by the Voice.
Those of us who will vote NO are not being disrespectful to others. We are just tired of seeing public monies wasted with no tangible results to improve conditions in some Australian communities.
John Coulson, Dilston
I READ in The Examiner (July 31) that the Launceston City Council has approved a dwelling at 6 Middle Street that will cause the neighbouring property on the shadow diagrams listed up to four hours a day of natural sunlight which in the middle of winter could be up to 50 per cent.
I also wonder if any of the councillors that approved this dwelling would like this or let this happen to them so much for our clean green image.
Allan Slater, Ravenswood
