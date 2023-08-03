Units so tall they will block out natural sunlight

Yes we should respect and recognise those who resided here for many thousands of years before settlement, but that does not mean we should feel guilty about improving lifestyles. Yes there are still problems here, as there are in all societies, but they should be confronted on a need, not a racial, basis. The billions of dollars, more than is spent on Medicare, currently spent on Indigenous welfare is obviously not working and needs a fresh approach, not yet another wasteful and impotent bureaucracy created by the Voice.