You'll always find a tin sitting on the counter at Launceston's Charles Street Newsagency.
Whether it's supporting the Empty Stocking Appeal, Make-a-Wish Foundation or the Winter Relief Appeal, John Collier and his crew are committed to making a difference.
The 71-year-old, who has owned the CBD business for the past 18 years, said being among the community was the best part of the job.
"I guess just meeting people from all walks of life," he said.
"Most people are really great."
The newsagency is helping raise funds for The Examiner's Winter Relief Appeal, which is aiming to raise $80,000 for vulnerable Launcestonians by August 31.
The appeal has raised nearly $48,000 with just four weeks to go.
Residents are encouraged to make a donation at participating newsagencies, such as Charles Street, before September.
"We've always had a charity tin of some description," Mr Collier said.
"[Customers put in] wherever they can, or if they say 'you keep that' and I'll say 'I'll put it in here'."
Funds raised in the appeal are shared between St Vincent de Paul, the Salvation Army, City Mission Launceston and the Launceston Benevolent Society.
Donations can be made at The Examiner's office at Level 1, 113 Cimitiere Street, or via direct debit bank transfer (BSB: 035-822; Acc: 011443537).
Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. Got good news? Email: hgeale@examiner.com.au
