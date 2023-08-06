At 0-143 many Australian cricket fans were quietly hopeful heading into the final day of the Ashes that their country would win a series in England for the first time in more than 20 years.
Unfortunately, from the outset it appeared that the seemingly lifeless pitch had been revitalised following heavy rain the day before and the ball - which was replaced shortly before play was suspended - seemed and swung as though it was 20 overs newer than its predecessor, which it probably was.
Chasing 384 runs, I was certainly still hopeful at 3-264 that Steve Smith and Travis Head could get us home.
We all know what actually happened though: a stunning collapse as a result of poor shots and high-quality bowling and Australia had drawn the series after being 2-0 up.
Sat on my couch at around 3am, a familiar pang of frustration washed over me, as though I had already seen this match unfold.
Ben Stokes' Headingley heroics, India's day-five defiance in Sydney, their follow-up win in Brisbane and the hour that lost us the match in Delhi - there goes that pang again.
In the past five years the likes of David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Smith, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Lyon have been an experienced core at the centre of Australia's Test cricket revival following Cape Town.
All had distinguished careers but had been missing the landmark results that I believed their abilities justified.
In 2023, that could have changed.
'Could have' feels a harsh description of this group because they have achieved plenty, including one-day and T20 World Cups for some and they did win Australia's maiden World Test Championship.
But it could have been so much more.
While memories of the 2019 series draw mixed feelings, this year's 2-2 hurts.
Abandoning my colleagues for sunny Europe in June, my first day was spent watching captain Cummins play a historic knock to win in Edgbaston, a great start.
By the time Lord's rolled around I was on a train from Berlin to Amsterdam surrounded by some rowdy Germans on a buck's party as Smith hit yet another ton at the famous venue.
I was packing my bags for Scotland when Alex Carey and Khawaja were hounded and abused by people Gideon Haigh expertly described as "puse-faced MCC snobs" and despite confronting the PTSD of Stokes' Headingley knock Australia were winning 2-0, maybe this year would be different.
Following the universally popular selection of Mitchell Marsh, people were quick to delete - I mean highlight - their predictions of how he would go following a brilliant century, by this time I was in Liverpool and ready to take the train for day three.
Maybe it was my presence, but I felt the series change that day.
Alongside Lyon's calf injury, day three in Leeds felt like the biggest change in momentum against the Australians. Joel Wilson's ability to compare balls did not help either.
After a lot of rain, play began in the evening in front of a cricket-starved Yorkshire crowd that was loud and expectant.
Despite Head's best efforts, Australia could not withstand Mark Wood's searing pace and when they were bowled out, Cummins and Starc looked benign in comparison.
I put 2-1 down to Headingley becoming England's new Edgbaston.
Manchester came and went with the Aussies retaining the urn, on the face of it a great result.
But a largely dismal batting display combined with Cummins' worst match wearing the baggy green as a captain or bowler left an uneasy taste in the mouth with rain acting as a true saviour.
After that, I felt we had to win the series because the whinging Poms, led by the egregious Piers Morgan, began to have substance behind their claims that the hosts were playing the better cricket, even if the chat about morals and 'spirit of cricket' were misguided.
It was also a chance for the players to make up for lost chances and to throw themselves up the ranks of Australia's Test generations, at least they could have.
With this group unlikely to visit England again, they may finish their time without an away series win against either them or India.
And that is the difference between good and great.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.