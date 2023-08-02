A new Australian film starring a Longford resident is coming to Launceston for a special event screening in early August.
Streets of Colour, which premiered at Sydney's Hayden Orpheum Picture Palace in late June, will arrive at Village Cinemas on August 6 for a screening and Q&a session with director Ronnie S. Riskalla and Longford actor Peter McAllum.
An urban drama set in Sydney's western suburbs, the film follows 25-year-old drug dealer Tez as he deals with the fallout of his best friend's death in a racially-motivated street fight.
Tez, played by up-and-coming actor Rahel Romahn, loses custody of his son, battles drug addiction and faces down his own cultural identity issues throughout the runtime.
Mr Riskalla, the film's director and writer, said Streets of Colour's production was a seven-year process that began when his own cultural identity issues came flooding back after an incident in his 30s.
"Growing up, I always had a problem with racism and being bullied for who I am," Mr Riskalla said.
"It wasn't until I was actually an adult and I had another encounter that all that bullying and the traumatic experience came back to me.
"Always having been a filmmaker and a storyteller, I thought it was time to tell that story."
Mr Riskalla said that, although the events of the film aren't truly autobiographical, the racism experienced by Tez throughout has more than a whiff of truth.
"It sounds cliche that the film explores how to embrace your culture and be yourself, but it wasn't very simple for for us growing up coming from immigrant families," he said.
Streets of Colour also stars Longford actor Peter McAllum, a now Longford resident who moved from Sydney in 2021.
Since moving to Launceston, Mr McAllum has made regular appearances reading for City Park Radio, as well as in productions from local theatre companies like Three River Theatre and Mudlark Theatre.
Mr McAllum - who has also appeared on Australian television in series like Packed to the Rafters and is an accomplished voice actor - plays the role of Alexander in the film, Tez's neighbour who "gives him some worldly advice".
"Alexander is a nice old bloke who just offers Tez a bit of care and a bit of advice," Mr McAllum said.
"He's a bit of an oddball; he doesn't quite fit into Western Sydney and all the issues that are associated with that area.
"With Tez at the lowest of lows, Alexander gives him some advice.
"I love the film. It's just beautiful and ugly at the same time and I can't wait to show it to Launceston audiences."
Streets of Colour will screen at Launceston Village Cinemas on Sunday, August 6, with a special Q&A from Mr McAllum and Mr Riskalla after.
Tickets are available at the Village Cinemas website.
Declan Durrant has a passion for poetry, visual arts, and theatre, and is The Examiner's arts critic and reporter. Got a story? Get in touch: declan.durrant@austcommunitymedia.com.au
