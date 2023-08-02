With Europe out of their system, the team is finally back together and rubbing their hands together ahead of the pointy end of the footy and soccer seasons.
Last weekend, Ben found out how cold South Launceston's Youngtown Oval can get in winter!
Neglecting to take a Tassie Tuxedo, he was literally on the edge of a chilly seat as the Bulldogs and Longford played a thrilling draw.
It was the Tigers' second draw for the season in the NTFA premier competition which must be a rarity.
Hanny spoke to Longford coach Mitch Stagg after the match and got his take on the result.
Already missing the European sunshine, Brian takes us back to Athens and the Panathenaic Stadium.
The home of the first modern Olympics in 1896, it presents as a must-see for any sports fan during a tour of one of the world's most historic cities.
Rob had a frustrating Friday with the Riverside versus Launceston City NPL Tasmania clash postponed due to heavy rain.
He then made the trip up the Bass Highway to watch Devonport beat Clarence 5-1 on Saturday.
Parto provides us with the latest in State League footy.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.