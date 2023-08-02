A serial drug driver is off to jail for continually getting behind the wheel while under the influence.
Codan James Viney, 34, pleaded guilty to five counts of driving while disqualified and six counts of driving while under the influence of an illicit drug and appeared at the Launceston Magistrates Court on August 1 for sentencing.
Magistrate Simon Brown said Viney, held in remand custody, committed the offences between March 2021 and October 2021.
During these offences, Mr Brown said police conducted multiple oral fluid tests and found Viney tested positive for methamphetamine, amphetamine, and THC.
"You have a relevant prior record that can be described as poor," Mr Brown said.
"And a really poor record for driving offences."
Mr Brown said Viney had 11 prior convictions before 2018.
"You have been sentenced to every possible punishment, and yet none have convinced you to cease driving while disqualified," he said.
"Driving while disqualified is a serious but very common offence, and I need to send a clear message that you must comply with the law, and there must be consequences."
Mr Brown said Viney had a "long-running drug addiction issue" and had been using drugs heavily prior to the charges.
"This is your 17th offence of driving while disqualified," he said.
"Yet you continue to use drugs, time after time after time.
"You need to address your long-standing drug addiction."
Mr Brown convicted Viney of all matters, and sentenced him to six months imprisonment, and suspended two months of the term for the next 12 months.
Mr Brown disqualified Viney from driving for two years following his release from custody.
