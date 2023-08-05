How powering Longford became a nightmare

At the beginning of last century, inspired by Launceston, Longford Council became excited by the idea of installing streetlights in the town.
This turned out to be a tortuous process, with the town becoming one of the most polled populations in Tasmania.
It also served as a lesson against being carried away by enthusiasm for new technology.
In 1902 council commissioned a study by Launceston electrical engineer William Corin.
After exhaustive study he reported in 1904, saying they could either connect to the Launceston scheme or utilise the water turbine they already had at Newry, next to their Mill Dam on the South Esk.
This meant attaching a dynamo and battery to the underutilised turbine.
Council chose the latter without hesitation, understanding that there would be times of flood or drought that would interrupt the supply.
The following year Corin delivered a second report, pricing the scheme at £3150 and saying he would not tender his bill until the scheme was profitable - such was his confidence.
In 1908, after three years of deliberation and a ratepayers' poll, council abandoned the scheme in favour of building a power station at the corner of Lyttleton and Latour Streets.
They were swayed by the enthusiasm of local engineer Harold Masters, who proposed a "suction gas engine" to drive the dynamo.
Though long obsolete today, the suction engine was a wonder of the time, being a gas plant and engine combined, running on charcoal. No coal or steam needed.
In 1909, there being no ratepayer objections, a tender for construction was accepted, poles began arriving from Fingal and work began.
People signed up to connect and a Longford Lighting Bill passed parliament.
The official launch came on August 8, 1910 when Mrs Youl turned on the switch and the band played the National Anthem to cheers from the crowd.
Then all adjourned to the Foresters' Hall to celebrate. Longford had lights!
Problems started almost immediately.
Multiple breakdowns, heavy power drain due to resistance in the wires, rising interest rates and daylight saving reducing demand. Losses accumulated.
A series of town meetings over 1919 and 1920 and another ratepayers' poll ended with council finally endorsing Mr Corin's original plan.
In October 1920, after a fortnight without power while the dynamo was transferred to Newry, the Mill Pond scheme came to fruition and Longford lit up once more.
However, while the engineers had warned of power interruptions during floods, the townsfolk became increasingly intolerant of it. Especially as demand rose and the voltage fell.
A ratepayers' poll overwhelmingly called for Longford to join the state hydro grid.
Then, when council neglected to gazette the poll, it had to be held again.
After many delays, the town turned out again for a switching-on ceremony at the Foresters' Hall on February 28, 1927.
Warden Archer presided, with Sir Walter Lee and others on the platform. Unlimited, reliable power finally came to Longford.
