The old adage that children should be seen and not heard is slowly being pushed into the history books through a new program from Children's University Tasmania assisting the change.
The new Limitless Learning program sees community-based organisations, such as the Low Head Pilot Station Museum and the Burnie Regional Art Gallery, becoming a new classroom for kids.
The first project was held at the Low Head Pilot Museum where a group of children, along with their parents and community volunteers, including those from the George Town Neighbourhood House, created an informal learning experience for visitors to the museum.
Specifically, the children created a pirate-themed treasure hunt with clues based on artefacts and objects in the museum, such as an old ship ladder.
Peter Underwood Centre's aspiration and attainment deputy director Becky Shelley said it was a child-led, co-designed educational experience that used the already-existing capacity, knowledge and skills of the community.
"We know we have issues in Tasmania and globally around education equity and we also know that the learning you do outside of the classroom supports learning inside the classroom," she said.
"So the focus of our work through Limitless Learning and Children's University is to close that gap, reduce inequality by creating opportunities for children to participate in a rich array of extra curricular learning.
"What better way to do that than ask the children themselves 'what is it about the museum, and these places, that sparks their wonder and curiosity?'"
Dr Shelley said the program had been exciting and was showing educational success.
"One of the wonderful things about Childen's University and Limitless learning is that it is voluntary and child led," she said.
"What is very much of the heart of what we are trying to do here is really put the children and young people's voice at the centre of our work, and respond to that.
"I don't think anyone thinks children should be seen and not heard anymore, but it is a bit of a risk for people to share a bit of control with children.
"Children have a right to an education but they also have participation rights. We often miss the opportunity to actually sit down and co-create with, and listen to, children and young people about what their fears, interests and ambitions are."
Dr Shelley said when education offerings prioritised the voice and agency of children, the learning benefits were amplified.
"With this focus, and programs like Limitless Learning, we can really improve our chances of actually contributing to the type of social changes we want to see around education equity and improved educational attainment," she said.
She said the program had already shown progress in this area.
"What we know, through our research, is that the more hours of informal learning that the children do in the program, the stronger the influence on improved reading and numeracy outcomes recorded in NAPLAN," Dr Shelley said.
"It is pretty exciting to have such a community-connected initiative also contributing to learning in the classroom."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.