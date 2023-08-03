Coach Corry Goodluck says Bracknell will now be without boom recruit Michael Musicka for the rest of the NTFA premier season due to an ongoing collarbone injury.
But the positive for the Redlegs, who have had an injury-riddled campaign, is they have managed to get in a strong position to make finals in the past two months.
Bracknell are fifth with seven wins and six losses and are eight points clear of sixth-placed Bridgenorth with three rounds remaining.
They host second-placed Rocherlea who they lost to in Aboriginal Round at Tigerland earlier this season.
Rocherlea won by 43 points after leading by 33 at quarter-time in a match that was called off early after the Redlegs' Beau Malkin sustained concussion.
In a positive for the Redlegs, Malkin has since returned to the line-up after an extensive break.
Musicka got injured in Bracknell's thrilling round-three victory against Longford and the Goodluck was hopeful of getting him back mid-season.
"So Michael Musicka is done for the year now. His collarbone is not healing at all so we've lost him," Goodluck said.
George Burn has also been missing from the line-up due to a hamstring injury he sustained against Scottsdale but is expected to return in the coming weeks.
In more welcome news, co-captain Kobi Latham returned last weekend against Deloraine after hyper-extending his knee.
Goodluck explained how the Redlegs had kept themselves in the finals hunt.
"We haven't been blown out of the park by any team," he said.
He pointed to the 33-point South Launceston loss when the Redlegs had a poor start.
Bracknell trailed by 31 points at quarter-time but dug deep to stay within reach.
"That's a real positive coming into the finals series with our group that if we can hit our straps and hit our peak we're going to be very good team that no one really wants to play," he said.
Goodluck said Josh Holland was playing a big role in the midfield.
"He has really turned us around in there with Callum Mulder also play really good footy, up and down the ground," he said.
The coach added the likes of Josh Woolley and Sam Goodluck were also in form with the backline holding up well too.
Goodluck was particularly happy with how his team battled against reigning premiers Longford in round 12 when they lost by 15 points after scores were level at three-quarter-time.
He described that effort as a turning point for his group.
The playing-coach was also encouraged to see his team score 5.4 in the first term in the win against Deloraine last weekend in a season in which they have struggled to start well.
Goodluck wants to see his side get off to good start again this weekend.
"I'm just hoping we can come out and meet them at the coalface and bring the pressure and heat," he said.
Rocherlea coach Josh Ponting highlighted the importance of Saturday's clash to his team.
Sitting second on the ladder, the Tigers are on equal premiership points (40) as third-placed Longford and just two ahead of fourth-ranked South.
After the Redlegs, Rocherlea face Deloraine and then have a bye to finish off the season.
"If we lose this weekend, we're probably going to play Bracknell in the first final," he said.
"If we win, we're a chance to still finish in the top three.
"So we definitely need to make sure we put our best foot forward on the weekend and try and play some really good footy and get a win because if you get into that top three, it solidifies your chance of going that bit further in finals. Not that you can't from fourth but it is a lot harder."
There has long been talk about how tight this year's premiership race is and Ponting gave great insight into the current situation.
"It's pretty hard at this time of year, you've come out of your July period, with a lot of teams of swapping and changing," he said.
"You've got a fair few injuries, bit a sickness. So in these next couple of weeks, you'll start to see teams really strengthen up and get all their players back in.
"Then we'll get a bit of a look at what everyone is going to look like.
"I'd say between the top five, there's not much that separates any of them. You could probably throw a blanket over all of us and come finals time, you're probably going have to be playing your best footy to win."
In other matches, third-placed Longford welcomes sixth-ranked Bridgenorth while Scottsdale hosts South Launceston and George Town have Hillwood.
