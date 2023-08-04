Tasmania celebrating National Science Week Advertising Feature

National Science Week 2023 is just around the corner, and Tasmanians are gearing up to celebrate this annual extravaganza of scientific wonders. From August 12 to 20, researchers, educators, students, and the community will come together to explore and celebrate science and its impact on our daily lives.

Tasmania is renowned for its pristine wilderness and unique biodiversity. However, it's not just its picturesque landscapes that define the island; an equally remarkable world of science is thriving here. Tasmania is home to a vibrant and diverse science and research community.



The state's natural advantage of proximity to Antarctica and the Southern Ocean, geographical isolation, abundant water, wind resources, and a stable population have resulted in expertise and capabilities in a number of scientific areas. National Science Week is the perfect opportunity to showcase Tasmania's science and innovation, igniting curiosity and fostering an appreciation for the pursuit of knowledge.

National Science Week is Australia's annual celebration of science and technology. Running each year in August, it features more than 1,000 events around Australia for a wide audience, from children to adults, and science amateurs to professionals. Over one million people participate in events across the nation.

"National Science Week is about getting science out of the lab and into the community and sharing the exciting and valuable work of our Tasmanian scientists," Minister for Science and Technology, the Honourable Madeleine Ogilvie said.



"Our science sector is endowed with world-class infrastructure and globally recognised expertise in a range of important scientific disciplines including marine science, food safety, microbiology, population genetics, astronomy, geophysics and climate science, to name a few."

There will be plenty happening across the state. In Launceston, the Queen Victoria Museum and Art Gallery's National Science Week program is bursting at the seams with a line-up that includes industry tech-talks, science-themed family craft sessions, robot play activities, an adults pub trivia night and much more. The feature event at QVMAG is the annual Big Day of Science on Saturday, August 19.



City of Launceston General Manager Creative Arts and Cultural Services, Shane Fitzgerald, said National Science Week was an important annual event for Northern Tasmanians.



"National Science Week is a great event for a range of reasons, namely the advocacy of STEAM education for all ages," Shane said.



"We've invested in offering interactive, immersive and educational STEAM experiences at QVMAG and this event provides us with a creative platform to showcase that. This year we're set to welcome a diverse line-up of events across both the Museum and Art Gallery and we're proud to offer this experience for free to our community, in partnership with Inspiring Tasmania."

Hive, the Central Coast's cultural precinct in Ulverstone will be overflowing with interactive experiences for the whole family. With lots of opportunities for local community, our fun and accessible program includes stargazing evenings, extra planetarium shows, special workshops, a scientist-in-residence, and their marquee event Family Science Day on Saturday, August 12.

Learn more about the unique ecosystem of wukalina / Mt William National Park and help look after its natural and cultural values by removing the beach weed "sea spurge", and marine at the larapuna Community Weekend. Don't miss Charlie Pickering hosting an online battle of the brains with two teams of Australia's top scientists discussing and pondering their quiz answers, and the audience can play along for the chance to win cash prizes.

In Hobart, the always popular Festival of Bright Ideas will showcase the brightest innovation, research and technology happening in Tasmania. This year the festival will also feature Questacon's, Science on the Move exhibition, exploring the principles of light, music and sound, human biology and health, force and motion, ecology and the environment, and electricity and magnetism. After Science Week, the exhibition will make its way around the state.

There are many more fascinating and engaging science events happening all around the state this year. From scientific beer-tasting to astronomical yoga, the music of string theory to robots and AI, there is something to inspire and excite you.

