Tasmanian property prices look set to hold steady amid rising values in other states and holding interest rates.
Housing values grew in every capital city bar Canberra (0.1 per cent decline) and Hobart (steady) in July, with Brisbane and Adelaide jumping 1.4 per cent.
Dwelling values in Launceston and North-East have fallen 0.3 per cent across the quarter and in July, and 8 per cent across the year.
CoreLogic research director Tim Lawless said he did not expect Tasmania would follow other states in experiencing an upswing in property prices.
"Tassie's definitely running its own race," Mr Lawless said.
"I wouldn't say the market is crashing or anything like that, it's just stable.
"But it comes in the context of such a long and significant increase in housing values over the past five or six years, it's probably not too surprising.
"In Hobart in particular, the number of new listings in the market really started to pick up through July and total listings are still about 35 per cent above average. So these are some quite different numbers than every other capital city - every other capital is still showing listings below average."
Mortgageholders had some reason to smile on Tuesday as the Reserve Bank opted to leave the cash rate unchanged at 4.1 per cent.
Mr Lawless said he wasn't surprised by the decision, but warned more hikes could still be in the works across the next 12 months.
"The door is still open for rates to move higher if we do see the data changing and I think the RBA's been very clear about that," Mr Lawless.
"I think probably the biggest determinant of the hold position today was that inflation was lower than forecast - and arguably a slowdown in the rate of house price growth as well would have lent itself to the hold decision."
He predicted interest rates would likely decline at some stage next year, but said it was "really hard" to say when that would be.
"The timing of next year is impossible to put a finger on - my guess is it probably won't be until the second half of next year," he said.
"We're probably set for rates remaining where they are - if not another rate hike - for the next 12 months."
Hamish Geale
