Some of Tasmania's most prominent federal Liberal parliamentarians are calling for the Albanese government to take another look at a policy that could halve the cost of medicines for some patients but which pharmacists are claiming could damage their businesses.
The Australian Medical Association disputes those claims. They say Pharmacists are "putting profits before patients."
The Labor government's new policy will allow patients requiring regular treatments for certain chronic illnesses to receive 60 days' worth of medicines for the price of 30 days' worth starting in September.
But in Tasmania, Liberal parliamentarians seemed lukewarm to the policy.
Member for Bass, Bridget Archer, said the Albanese government should not be claiming the policy would benefit patients if it is likely to damage pharmacists.
"If you're disregarding pharmacists, you can't claim to be putting patients first," Ms Archer said.
"Because if we are going to have decisions that will negatively impact pharmacies in areas where we already have a health squeeze, that is ultimately not going to be good for patients," she said.
Liberal Senator Wendy Askew said the Coalition wanted the government to "come back to the table" to negotiate a new Community Pharmacy Agreement with the pharmacy sector.
"Pharmacists across Tasmania are rightly concerned about the financial impact this policy will have on their business," Senator Askew said.
"Many have reported that it will force them into cost-cutting measures such as reducing staff or opening hours; or charging for things that are currently free, like home delivery."
Liberal parliamentarians also cast doubt on whether the measures that the Albanese government has devised to mitigate the policy's impact on pharmacists would work.
These included increasing the Regional Pharmacy Maintenance Allowance and boosting the National Immunisation Program. In both cases, not all pharmacists would benefit, they claimed.
"Some of the proposals suggested in lieu of that income they would have previously received is not going to be very equitable for all pharmacists either," Ms Archer said.
"For example, the government talked about allowing pharmacists to do more vaccinations, but some pharmacists don't do vaccinations."
The rules change, unveiled in May by the Albanese government, is vigorously opposed by the Pharmacy Guild of Australia, which commissioned a study claiming that up to 20,000 pharmacist jobs could be lost and more than 600 pharmacies closed.
That is because pharmacies receive a fixed dispensing fee from the health system for each script they dispense.
Halving the number of scripts processed via 60-day dispensing rather than 30-day dispensing would hit their finances significantly, according to the study.
The Australian Medical Association, which claims that the 60-day dispensing policy would "deliver significant benefits for patients and the health system", this week claimed that a "scare campaign' against the policy by the Pharmacy Guild of Australia had spooked the Liberal Opposition.
The AMA has written to Federal Opposition leader Peter Dutton voicing concerns that the Liberal Party was prepared to oppose the policy.
"A casual observer would easily conclude that the Coalition is opposed to the policy, appearing to have given in to an orchestrated scare campaign that seeks to put profits before patients," the letter from AMA president Professor Stephen Robson read.
He claimed that the Pharmacy Guild of Australia's campaign against the policy was "grossly irresponsible".
"The current scare campaign ... highlights that pharmacy owners would never agree to this change no matter how much the Government sought to consult with them or what benefit it brings to patients," the letter read.
Tasmanian Liberal Senator Claire Chandler said it was "disappointing' that the AMA was trying to induce the Opposition and crossbenchers to stop listening to pharmacists' concerns.
She said dozens of community pharmacies around the state are fearful for the future due to the new dispensing policy.
Community pharmacies in regional Tasmania are often the only available health provider and deliver vital services and support.
"Many pharmacists have said that the Labor Government is not listening to their genuine concerns.
"The risk of closures or reduced hours and services in regional pharmacies in Tasmania has to be taken seriously," Senator Chandler said.
Liberal parliamentarians were not alone in expressing reservations about the policy shift.
In June, Labor Senator Helen Polley said while she supported the policy, she was "concerned" about its effect on smaller community pharmacies.
"I've just advocated that we need to ensure that there is no detrimental impact on those smaller community pharmacies ... we need to make sure these pharmacies stay open," she said at the time.
