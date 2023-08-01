The Examiner
Medical Association claims Liberals succumbed to scare campaign

By Benjamin Seeder
Updated August 1 2023 - 4:02pm, first published 1:58pm
Member for Bass Bridget Archer wants Federal Labor to re-think its medicine dispensing policy. File photo
Some of Tasmania's most prominent federal Liberal parliamentarians are calling for the Albanese government to take another look at a policy that could halve the cost of medicines for some patients but which pharmacists are claiming could damage their businesses.

