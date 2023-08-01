Launceston pubs will be a hub of discussion around science, art and history as the popular Curators in the Pub series returns for the entire month of August.
From strange archeology to the history of skulls and art, Du Cane Brewery and Kingsway Bar will host a series of discussions sure to intrigue audiences.
Hosted by the Queen Victoria Museum and Art Gallery (QVMAG), this year's sold out Gems or Junk series will explore the history behind family heirlooms, and tell the stories behind strange objects discovered in global archaeological digs.
Senior curator of public history at QVMAG Jon Addison said audiences could expect something "more informal" this year.
"The idea is you want to get out of the formal museum environment, somewhere you can ask a few questions and find out about some really interesting stuff over a beer or a pizza," Mr Addison said.
In terms of family heirlooms, he said it was amazing what Tasmanians kept in their attics and sheds.
"Things come out all the time that you'd never expect to find in people's houses; one thing we collected recently is a wheat threshing flail," Mr Addison said.
"We're encouraging people to bring in things that they know have a really good story connected to their family or connected to other people."
Another part of the series is the strange archaeology discussion, which feature objects that have an "unspoken" history, or a darker past behind them.
QVMAG assistant curator of public history and archaeologist Burcu Keane said the stories behind the artefacts could be slightly distressing for some audiences.
"But they're definitely going to be interesting, different and tell the story of Tasmania," Ms Keane said.
"We want to make sure that as many objects are out there and shared with the public as possible in different ways."
Senior curator of visual art and design at QVMAG Ashley Bird said Kingsway Bar would host a discussion about skulls in art.
"This whole idea of vanitas, the mortality of humanity, and what the skull represents is it's a really lovely topic," Mr Bird said.
"Lots of different people have a connection to what is left behind, which is this unique face and skull."
He said you didn't need to be an art expert to come along.
"I try to make these things very irreverent, and I'm not a curator that wants to make art something that is an exclusive club," he said.
Mr Bird said there was a historic connection between pubs connecting artist with each other.
"A lot of artists talk about art in these locations, so we wanted to bring the essence of that conversation that actually happens in an establishment like this," Mr Bird said.
A full list of the Curators in the Pub program can be found online through QVMAG's website.
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for the arts, science and environmental issues.
