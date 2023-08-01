The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Ask your burning questions over a beer at this year's Curators in the Pub

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
Updated August 2 2023 - 8:32am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Launceston pubs will be a hub of discussion around science, art and history as the popular Curators in the Pub series returns for the entire month of August.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Duncan Bailey

Duncan Bailey

Journalist

Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for the arts, science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.