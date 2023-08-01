The Examiner
Home/National Sport/A-League

Launceston City and Riverside respond to NPL Tasmania postponement

Rob Shaw
By Rob Shaw
Updated August 2 2023 - 9:11am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Launceston City have taken precautions to try and ensure they don't fall foul of the weather for a second week running.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rob Shaw

Rob Shaw

Sports editor

Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.

More from A-League
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.