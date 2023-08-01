Launceston City have taken precautions to try and ensure they don't fall foul of the weather for a second week running.
On Tuesday, the club announced that the main ground at Prospect Park had been closed to preserve the surface for this weekend's matches.
It followed last Friday's NPL Tasmania match at Riverside getting called off earlier in the day, to the frustration of both teams and the West Tamar Council.
"It was annoying yes," admitted City coach Daniel Syson, whose team are due to host second-placed Glenorchy this weekend.
"I don't think Saturday's will be in doubt. We always look to preserve the surface to the best of our abilities before games with bad weather so the grounds being closed is normal and something that regularly happens."
Heading into the game with an erratic run of W, L, L, L, W, W, L, Syson is looking forward to going head-to-head with Knights coach James Sherman.
"Saturday should be a great game. I believe Knights play a great brand of football and Shermo is a bit of an idealist like myself and plays the game in the right way,
"Both games we've played this season have been separated by injury-time winners so it shows how close the games have been.
"I am personally really looking forward to the game. With having a two-week break, I'm eager and excited to play and see how many points we can take from the last seven rounds."
Olympic were equally gutted when Friday's derby was postponed, particularly as the inspection was made some eight hours before kick-off and the Windsor Park surface had largely dried out by the scheduled kick-off time.
The arrivals of imports Adrian Anthony and Nicholas Pechenyi from the US, combined with the elevation of experienced midfielder Gedi Krusa, has seen a marked improvement under the guidance of stand-in coach Lynden Prince.
Narrow losses at Devonport and South Hobart have been followed by welcome home wins against Launceston United and Clarence in which Olympic banged in seven goals.
United will also welcome a return to action with both statewide teams facing Devonport on Saturday.
Nick Rawlinson's team could narrow the gap to Strikers to just a point with a win in Women's Super League.
