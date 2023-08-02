Devonport coach Tom Ballantyne has a big decision to make before his team represents Tasmania in the Australia Cup next week.
While NPL Tasmania rules allow for three imports, the national cup competition limits sides to two which means Strikers will have to axe one of their key performers for the fixture against Gold Coast Knights next Wednesday.
Kiwi goalkeeper Keegan Smith, English midfielder Luke Bennett and Spanish striker Roberto Garrido have all been in superb form as the Strikers surge towards back-to-back league and cup doubles.
"It's a lovely headache to have because it means we've got players that are on form and doing well," Ballantyne said. "It is a headache but the gauntlet that we've thrown down to the three of them is that 'you'll all be on the plane but only two are starting so it's up to you guys to show us what you're capable of'."
Bennett and Garrido both scored in Saturday's 5-1 defeat of Clarence when Smith also produced several important saves.
With Charles Bidwell suspended, midfielder Dean Mahachai also made an eye-catching first start since arriving from Spain.
"We brought him in back in January quietly under the radar," Ballantyne said. "He's an Australian lad who's been playing in Spain so he's not an import. He's a really great little football player. I like his tenacity. He's powerful, he's quick and he's a really intelligent football player. He finds good spaces where he intercepts a lot of balls. He relies on his physicality and he finds those pockets, gives the ball to the next player and keeps us ticking over nicely."
In addition to their trip to the Queensland NPL leaders, Strikers have three consecutive league fixtures in Launceston, beginning at United on Saturday, but Ballantyne is undaunted having recorded an incredible 16 straight away wins since taking charge of the side.
"We actually play better away from home because teams feel like they have to attack us.
"When we play at home lots of people park the bus against us, whereas when we go away teams don't feel comfortable parking the bus at home so they attack us which creates more space to play. That then means we can exploit more chances and generally speaking we win more away games than home games.
"With the Gold Coast Knights game coming up we can't have players take their eye off what needs doing in the league. The best way to do that is by reminding them that if they want a seat on the plane to the Gold Coast they need to keep performing.
It's a lovely headache to have- Devonport coach Tom Ballantyne
"We've spoken a lot how they can't try and nurse their bodies or pull out of tackles, they have to be up and at their best and ready to go into that game. And if they're not doing that, they're not going to start.
"Gold Coast are a very good side. I've watched every game of theirs since the fixture's been announced and a couple previous to it. They've got some very good players. It will be a very big challenge but everyone's beatable.
"If we turn up and perform at our best and play the way we love to and on a pitch that is very flat, fast fast, and will probably suit us more than playing on our own pitch at the moment which is bobbily, muddy and slow."
*************************
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.