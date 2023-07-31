Each night, thousands of people across Tasmania sleep in unsafe and inhospitable spaces - cars, tents or even out in the open - because they have nowhere else to go.
The Salvation Army is asking whether you can help change that.
The second ever Launceston Salvos SleepOut - an event with the goal of supporting and bringing attention to the thousands of Australians experiencing homelessness - will run on August 6 in Civic Square.
READ MORE: Bed block causing long waits for treatment
The Australia-wide annual event invites participants to spend a night sleeping out in the open with limited comforts while learning about the challenges faced by those sleeping rough daily.
Partnering with Launceston City Council as its major sponsor, The Salvation Army Launceston SleepOut hopes to contribute to the statewide goal of fundraising $150,000 to help those experiencing homelessness.
Donated funds will head directly to the charity's Street-2-Home Outreach Program, the only primary outreach service for streets and parks which ensures the welfare of people experiencing homelessness and connects them to relevant supports.
Salvation Army Launceston Corps Officer Auxiliary Lieutenant Roderick Brown said the SleepOut provides an insight into the reality of sleeping rough for those more fortunate.
"It's not just about fundraising, we also try to promote that awareness of what the experience is like," Corps Officer Brown said.
"This very small period of time for us is an approximation of the reality that many people face every night."
Corps Officer Brown said roughly 250 to 300 people in Launceston are in the category of "primary homelessness" and sleep rough consistently.
"The volume of people approaching us for assistance is growing and that illustrates that increasing number," he said.
This year's Street-2-Home program has already expanded to greater Hobart and Launceston to help meet increasing demand, with the SleepOut's fundraising goal a critical contributor to its work.
Over 25 people have already signed up to SleepOut, including Launceston City Mayor Matthew Garwood, and donated funds will head directly to Launceston's Street-2-Home program.
The SleepOut will lead into activities that will take place as part of National Homelessness Week, August 7 to 13.
The Launceston SleepOut will be held this year on Thursday, August 3, in Civic Square, and anyone wishing to participate can reach out to Launceston Salvation Army.
Donations can be made at https://salvossleepouttas.salvationarmy.org.au/
Why not have your say? Write a letter to the editor here:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Declan Durrant has a passion for poetry, visual arts, and theatre, and is The Examiner's arts critic and reporter. Got a story? Get in touch: declan.durrant@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Declan Durrant has a passion for poetry, visual arts, and theatre, and is The Examiner's arts critic and reporter. Got a story? Get in touch: declan.durrant@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.