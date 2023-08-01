Departing all-rounder D'Arcy Short has thanked the Hobart Hurricanes for his time at the Big Bash League club.
Short, a left-handed batter and wrist spinner, has switched to BBL rival Adelaide Strikers on a two-year deal.
"I am so thankful to the Hurricanes for my time in Hobart, it has been an absolute joy and I will always cherish the friendships and memories formed there," he said.
Short had played with the Hurricanes since the 2016/17 season, scoring 2706 runs, including two centuries and a highest-score of 122 not out.
The 32-year-old won back-to-back player of the tournament awards in BBL07 and 08 after finishing as the leading run-scorer for both summers.
During the latter, he amassed 637 runs and took 10 wickets, making him the only player in Big Bash history to score more than 600 runs and finish with double digit wickets in a season.
He has played 23 Twenty20 matches for Australia as well as suited up in the Indian Premier League and England's short-form tournament, The Hundred.
Short said he was excited for the next chapter of his career.
"Adelaide Oval is such an incredible place to play cricket and I look forward to running out with my new teammates in front of big crowds - I can't wait to get going," he said.
"The Strikers showed last year what they are capable of at their best and I will be giving everything to help take the team to the next level, with the ultimate goal always being to lift that cup at the end."
The Hurricanes thanked Short for his service on social media.
"All the best to D'Arcy Short as he starts his next BBL chapter with the Adelaide Strikers," a post said.
"D'Arcy has played 82 games in purple - the most of any Hurricane - with a highest score of 122* and best figures of 5/21 with the ball."
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper.
