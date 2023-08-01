Labor has called on the government to hurry up and implement all recommendations from a review of the state's Integrity Commission from seven years ago.
Labor's justice spokeswoman Ella Haddad has said to date, just six of the 55 recommendations from a 2016 legislated review of the commission by former Tasmanian governor William Cox had been implemented by the Liberals.
At the time of the release of the recommendations, not all were accepted by the Integrity Commission's chief commissioner Greg Melick.
Attorney-General Elise Archer last year said a majority of the recommendations from Mr Cox had been accepted, in part or full.
She said some recommendations required further consideration and consultation.
Ms Haddad on Tuesday said the Integrity Commission had some of the weakest powers of equivalent bodies across the country and it completed less than ten per cent of the number of investigations completed by mainland integrity bodies.
"The Rockliff government stubbornly refuses to progress work to implement the recommendations of the Cox review or even give timelines for full implementation," she said.
"The government is even ignoring their own consultation on the review which closed nearly a year ago.
"Labor calls on the government to make the implementation of the remaining 49 recommendations a matter of urgency."
In response, Mr Rockliff said the recommendations raised in the review were complex in nature.
He said the government expected to have draft legislation to implement the recommendations available for public comment in the near future.
