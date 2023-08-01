The Examiner
Tasmania's Premier says anti-corruption improvements are coming

Matt Maloney
Matt Maloney
Updated August 1 2023 - 2:18pm, first published 1:50pm
Ella Haddad has called on the government to pick up the pace on reform to the state's anti-corruption body.
Labor has called on the government to hurry up and implement all recommendations from a review of the state's Integrity Commission from seven years ago.

