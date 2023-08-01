What does it mean to be a boy?
This question sparked the idea for Tasmanian-based writer Blake Nuto's newest book When You're A Boy.
Alongside striking illustrations also made by Mr Nuto, the book unpacks the gender expectations around men and masculinity and encourages children to embrace their whole selves.
Set during a hike between a father and son, When You're A Boy uses nature as metaphors for traditionally masculine traits, like the roaring of oceans or the fierceness of thunder.
Mr Nuto said the book was a letter to his son.
"It was firstly a letter to myself... you grow up with all of these conflicting messages about what being a man entails or what a boy should be, and ultimately, all those experiences are different and diverse," Mr Nuto said.
"The main thing I want to show my son is learning to be able to accept who he is and also challenge some of those ideas that are presented to him."
He said the illustrations of a hike and journey expressed that there were no straight answers.
"The book uses a lot of metaphors about the forces of nature to relate to various concepts of toxic masculinity, like shouting the roaring of the oceans," he said.
"I wanted to demonstrate the idea through metaphor and images, and let the reader reflect on what it is for them that they find challenging on what a boy or man should be."
He said much of the talk around masculinity centred around "what's not right."
"We're not quite at the point of conversation about what non-toxic masculinity might be.
"Everyone thrives when they feel like they belong; they feel like they're connected and can make meaningful contributions to their communities.
"They're the kind of things we need to foster for boys and girls to get that overflow effect of well-being so that boys feel they can respond in a way that is helpful to those around them."
He said whether you're a boy or girl, all humans are diverse.
"We need to allow for diverse expression; all people's needs are diverse, and we need to accept those needs will be communicated in different ways.
"It's not a book about not being sporty or having to like pink; it's about navigating the need to build the conversation."
When You're A Boy is available now through various retailers.
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for the arts, science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au
